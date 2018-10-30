Author visits, children’s events and more. What’s coming up at Schlow Library?

Now that November is here, it means we’re that much closer to Thanksgiving and the holiday season! But before you have your fill of turkey and stuffing and pumpkin pie, Schlow Centre Region Library has a harvestful of events happening in the coming weeks.
Starting Friday, the Children’s Department will be holding free developmental screenings from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Evaluations are administered by certified therapists from local early intervention agencies. No registration is required, but children will be evaluated on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“The Developmental Screenings are a great way to make sure your child is on track with their development,” said Paula Bannon, head of Children’s Services at Schlow. “It’s important to discover and treat developmental challenges early, and the certified therapists from local early intervention agencies will help you do just that.”
Schlow will then be participating in Global Entrepreneurship Week Penn State, which is Nov. 7-15. The library will host three events during the week, starting Tuesday, Nov. 13 when bestselling author J.D. Barker visits. The appearance is presented by the Nittany Valley Writers Network and the Schlow Foundation.
After self-publishing his first novel, Forsaken, Barker has become one of the hottest thriller authors. This year he came out with his latest novel, “The Fifth to Die,” and also “Dracul,” a prequel to Bram Stoker’s classic “Dracula” that Barker co-wrote with Stoker’s great-grandnephew Dacre Stoker. On top of all that, Barker also is collaborating with James Patterson on a book and there are two feature films and a network television program in the works based on his novels.
Other Global Entrepreneurship Week events at Schlow include the AARP interactive workshop, “Work for Yourself at 50+” The presentation begins at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Also, Central PA SCORE presents “Writing a Business Plan,” starting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15.
“Penn State is working hard to incubate startups and entrepreneurial endeavors in the area and across the commonwealth,” said Maria Burchill, head of adult services at Schlow. “Community organizations are joining in the fun of GEW with events planned here at Schlow, through CBICC and at University Libraries. If you’re starting a new venture or even thinking about it, this week will help you fuel your enthusiasm.”
On Nov. 11, the Children’s Department along with Penn State’s Student United Way will present Fall into Books. Starting at 2 p.m., children and families can celebrate fall by making turkeys, decorating pumpkins, and creating popsicle stick art.
The Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania returns to Schlow on Nov. 18 to perform excerpts from its production of “The Nutcracker.” The show begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Downsbrough Community Room.
With no school on Nov. 21 and Nov. 26, Schlow is hosting Discovery Day each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Nov. 21, kids can make their own owl by decorating a paper plate. On Nov. 26, children will be able to create whatever they want using pipe cleaners and pony beads.
After the Thanksgiving holiday, enjoy An Evening with Mimi Barash Coppersmith on Nov. 27. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes Coppersmith reading from her book, “Eat First, Cry Later,” and discussing how the region has changed in her 65 years of living here.
For more information and a complete schedule of events at Schlow, visit schlowlibrary.org.
Comments