Santa to make first appearance in Centre County this weekend

It’s official: The holiday season will kick off this week in Centre County. It all starts with a tree lighting — even before Thanksgiving.
Holiday Tree Lighting
The holiday season kicks off in State College on Friday with the annual tree lighting on South Allen Street from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will include carols, cookies and hot chocolate. There will be live musical performances and a visit from Santa to light the tree.
Give the gift of giving by bringing a toy to donate to Toys for Tots or a canned good item for the State College Area Food Bank. Children 12 and under who donate will be entered to win a chance to light the tree with Santa.
Forefathers Authors Day
Nine authors from Central Pennsylvania will be stopping at Forefathers Book Shop in Rebersburg Sunday to sign copies of their latest books. The event, running from noon-6 p.m., features Mimi Coppersmith, Ralph Seeley, Ron Smith, Roger Williams and more. Visit forefathersbookshop.com or www.facebook.com/ForefathersBookShop for more information and a full schedule.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving comes just a few days early at Howard United Methodist Church, which will hold a free community dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the local food bank.
‘The Nutcracker’
Get a sneak peek at the Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania’s upcoming “The Nutcracker” ballet with excerpts performed Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Downsbrough Community Room at Schlow Centre Region Library.
