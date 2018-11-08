Veterans Day is coming up. Here’s how to honor, celebrate vets in Centre County

Sunday is Veterans Day — a time to honor and celebrate those who have served. It can mean thanking a veteran, donating to a cause or just reflecting on the sacrifice made by others. In Centre County, it also means opportunities to commemorate the day with community members. Below are some Veterans Day events and ceremonies.
Dedication ceremony for Heroscape
What: A ceremony for a new veterans memorial in Centre Hall. The Heroscape memorial was built by students from the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology and includes 700 square feet of pavers and seven pillars that represent the seven branches of the military.
When: 1 p.m. Friday
Where: Centre Hall Legion, 2928 Penns Valley Pike, Centre Hall
Veterans Day Ceremony
What: Juniper Village at Brookline honors all who served. Keynote speaker is Gerry Mansell, Sergeant First Class, who guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
When: 3 p.m. Friday
Where: Juniper Village at Brookline, 1930 Cliffside Drive, State College
Veterans Day at the Pennsylvania Military Museum
What: Free admission to the museum for veterans and their families from noon-5 p.m. At 2 p.m., Vietnam War veteran Robert Franks will tell his story in “Welcome Home, Bro,” part of the Friends’ Lecture Series.
Where: Pa. Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg
Info: www.pamilmuseum.org
Freedom 5K for PTSD
What: Penn State’s Aerospace Studies Student Organization will host the 3rd annual Freedom 5K for PTSD to raise money for the Lone Survivor Foundation.
When: 11 a.m. Sunday
Where: Westgate Building, University Park
Info: runsignup.com/Race/PA/UniversityPark/Freedom5kForPTSD
Women’s Basketball Military Appreciation Game
What: The Lady Lions celebrate their military appreciation game.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park
Info: gopsusports.com/index.aspx?path=wbball
State College Area Municipal Band’s Veterans Day Concert
What: The State College Area Municipal Band will open its season by celebrating veterans through music. The band, under the helm of newly appointed conductor Darrin Thornton, will present a free program including lyrical songs, hymns, dances, marches and more.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandywine Drive, State College
Info: www.crpr.org/municipal-band
‘Memoria: A Cantata for the Centenary of the Armistice’
What: Christopher Kiver conducts the Penn State Concert Choir and Chamber Ensemble in the premiere performances of Lebanon Valley College professor Scott Howard Eggert’s dramatic and solemn commemoration of the 1918 armistice that ended World War I.
When: 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Recital Hall, Music Building I, University Park
Info: 863-0255 or 800-ARTS-TIX
Veterans Day Ceremony
What: The Penn State Student Veteran Organization welcomes the public to honor and thank all who served in the U.S. armed forces.
When: 11 a.m. Monday
Where: Old Main steps, University Park
Info: militaryappreciation.psu.edu
