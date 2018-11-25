Sounds of the holidays: Traditional holiday performances return to Centre County

The traditional holiday musical performances in Centre County are fast approaching — make sure to mark your calendars for these can’t-miss shows. For a full list of events, visit calendar.centredaily.com.
‘A Classical Christmas Celebration’
The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra will put on its annual holiday show Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. at The State Theatre. This is the fifth year the orchestra has performed Handel’s “Messiah” with the Orpheus Singers under the direction of Christopher Kiver, complete with professional soloists.
This year’s show will include a variety of seasonal music that focuses on the Christmas holiday. Selections will include several pieces by John Rutter including “Angel Carol,” “Donkey Carol,” “Shepherd’s Pipe Carol” and “What Sweeter Music Can We Bring,” in addition to traditional Christmas carols and the Christmas Concerto by Corelli.
The audience will have a chance to sing along with the Hallelujah Chorus from the “Messiah,” and children will be invited to the stage to sing “Away in a Manger” with the orchestra and choir.
“We believe that this concert will bring the holiday spirit to everyone in the family in a beautiful and meaningful way,” Susan Kroeker, executive director of the orchestra, said.
The show is $28/person and $8/child or student with a valid student ID. Tickets are available at The State Theatre office, online at www.thestatetheatre.org or by phone at 272-0606.
‘The Nutcracker’ ballet
The Performing Arts School of Central Pennsylvania will put on its annual performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 3 p.m. Dec. 9 in Penn State’s Eisenhower Auditorium.
Patrons can look forward to the traditional “Nutcracker” story, with the addition of new costumes and set pieces, as well as new choreography for audience members to discover and enjoy.
“We are excited to offer this production again this year and certainly hope the community will share it with us,” PASCP teacher Rebecca Maciejczyk said.
Tickets are available at www.pascp.org. Prices are $27.50/adult, $22.50/senior and $12.50/child or University Park student.
‘Christmas with the Choral Society’
The State College Choral Society will hold its 4th annual “Christmas with the Choral Society” at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Grace Lutheran Church.
No tickets are required for this event. Special guests include MNMS Double Treble and Clef Hangers. Audience members can expect Christmas repertoire, traditional favorites and an audience carol sing.
Bring a canned/dry good to benefit the State College Area Food Bank.
