‘Tis the season: Your guide to Centre Region holiday events

Nov. 28
SERRV Fair Trade Craft Sale, Faith United Church of Christ, 300 E. College Ave., State College.
Nov. 29
Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., State College Assembly of God, 2201 University Drive, State College.
Nov. 30
Stocking Stuffer: A Magical Holiday Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Centre Furnace Mansion, 1001 E. College Ave., State College. www.centrehistory.org.
Crafterschool: Holiday Bead Bar, 5-6:30 p.m., The Makery, 209 W. Calder Way, State College. themakerypa.com.
Dec. 1
43rd Annual Winter Craft Market, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., The Penn Stater Hotel, 215 Innovation Blvd., Innovation Park.
Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mount Nittany United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Branch Road, State College.
Elves’ Gift Shop, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Park Forest Middle School, 2180 School Drive, State College.
Design Your Own Gift Wrap, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. www.schlowlibrary.org.
Home for the Holidays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Philipsburg.
Polar Express, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. www.schlowlibrary.org/node/2468
Live Nativity, 5-7 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 218 N. Church St., Boalsburg.
“The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. 4th St., Williamsport. www.caclive.com.
Dec. 2
Alternative Christmas Fair, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., University Baptist & Brethren Church, 411 S. Burrowes St., State College.
Happy Holidays Ice Show, 1-3:30 p.m., Pegula Ice Arena, University Park.
Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., Toftrees Golf Resort and Conference Center, 1 Country Club Lane, State College.
Design Your Own Gift Wrap, 2-4:30 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. www.schlowlibrary.org.
Holiday Talk: Antique Christmas Ornaments, 2 p.m., Apple Hill Antiques, 105 Gerald St., State College.
Jingle Jam, 2 p.m., Salvation Army of State College, 2063 E. College Ave., State College.
Polar Express, 2-4:30 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. www.schlowlibrary.org.
Dec. 3
Toot-in-Common Flute Choir Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 208 W. Foster Ave., State College.
Dec. 4
“The Santa Clause,” 7 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. thestatetheatre.org.
Christmas Carol: The Reading, 7:30 p.m., Stone Church of the Brethren, 1623 Moore St., Huntingdon.
Dec. 7
Bellefonte Victorian Christmas, Bellefonte. www.bellefontevictorianchristmas.com.
Lemont Christmas Market, 5-8 p.m., Lemont Village. www.lemontvillage.org/christmas-market.
Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Park Forest Village United Methodist Church, 1833 Park Forest Ave., State College.
Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Matson Museum of Anthropology, University Park.
Arboretum Winter Celebration & Holiday Tree Display, 5-7 p.m., The Arboretum at Penn State, University Park. arboretum.psu.edu/events.
Friday Night Slides, 6-8 p.m.., Slab Cabin Park, 316 Elmood St., State College. crpr.org.
Centre Hall Community Christmas, 6:30 p.m., Centre Hall. vbspro.events/p/events/centrehall.
Jazz in the Attic presents “Charlie Brown Christmas Jazz,” 7 and 9 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 8
Christmas Extravaganza, 8 a.m.-noon, Calvary Baptist Church — Harvest Fields, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg.
Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-noon, Park Forest Village United Methodist Church, 1833 Park Forest Ave., State College.
Rudolph Run 5K, 9 a.m., downtown State College. www.leftrightrepeat.net/run-rudolph-run-5k.html.
Build Your Own Gingerbread Houses, 10 a.m., Millbrook Marsh Nature Center. www.crpr.org
Centre Hall Community Christmas, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Centre Hall. vbspro.events/p/events/centrehall.
Christmas Spectacular, 10 a.m.-noon, Community Arts Center, 220 W. 4th St., Williamsport. www.caclive.com
10 a.m., Palmer Museum of Art, University Park.www.palmermuseum.psu.edu
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m., Apple Hill Antiques, 105 Gerald St., State College.
Lemont Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lemont Village. www.lemontvillage.org/christmas-market.
Design Your Own Gift Wrap, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College.
Polar Express, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. www.schlowlibrary.org/node/2468.
Santa in the Cave, 1-4 p.m.. Lincoln Caverns, 7703 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon. lincolncaverns.com
Bellefonte Under the Lights: Winter Market, 3-9 p.m., Waterfront Walkway, Bellefonte.
Central Pennsylvania Dance Workshop’s “There’s a Holiday for That,” 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. thestatetheatre.org.
Nittany Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., Eisenhower Auditorium, University Park. www.pascp.org.
State College Santa Crawl, 8 p.m., downtown State College. www.facebook.com/events/2286620324892516.
Dec. 9
Design Your Own Gift Wrap, 2-4:30 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. www.schlowlibrary.org.
Polar Express, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library. www.schlowlibrary.org/node/2468.
Centre Hall Community Christmas, 3 p.m., Centre Hall. vbspro.events/p/events/centrehall.
Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra: “A Classical Christmas Celebration,” 3-5:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College.
Pop Christmas Party, 4 p.m. Dec. 9, The Makery, 209 W. Calder Way, State College. themakerypa.com.
Dec. 12
Christmas in State College, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Christ Community Church, 200 Ellis Place, State College.
Dec. 13
Christkindl Market of Mifflinburg, 4:30-9 p.m., Mifflinburg. www.facebook.com/events/2124444067800041/?event_time_id=2124444077800040
Dec. 14
Printed Reusable gift bags workshop, 7 p.m., The Makery, 209 W. Calder Way, State College. themakerypa.com.
Dec. 15
Breakfast with Santa, 8-11 a.m., Walker Township Fire Company, 125 Fire House Lane, Howard.
Brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 10 a.m., Gregg Township Fire Company, 106 Water St., Spring Mills.
Centre Dance’s “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 16
Christmas Cantata, 7-8 p.m., Mount Nittany United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Branch Road, State College.
Dec. 18
Adam Swartz Puppets presents Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” 10 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 20
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 4 and 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 21
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 4 and 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. thestatetheatre.org.
Ted Christopher reads “A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 22
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m., The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College. thestatetheatre.org.
Dec. 23
Santa’s Coming to Gregg Township, 5-8 p.m., Gregg Township Fire Company, 106 Water St., Spring Mills.
Dec. 31
First Night Celebration, downtown State College. firstnightstatecollege.com
