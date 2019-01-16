Music-filled weekend ahead for Centre County

If you’re looking to fill your weekend with some music, here’s some local concerts to check out.
Bach afternoon
Travel back in time through music with “An Afternoon with J.S. Bach” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County, 780 Waupelani Drive, State College. The Lyon-Hall Ensemble, made up of James Lyon on baroque violin, Elizabeth Lyon Hall on baroque cello, and Matthew Hall on Harpsichord, along with assistance by the Penn State Baroque Ensemble, will feature works by Johann Sebastian Bach. The event is open to the public, with a $15 suggested donation for adults and $2 for students. Visit www.uufcc or call 237-7605 for more information.
Blues in Millheim
Join the Doug McMinn Blues Band at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks at 100 W. Main St. in Millheim for a night of classic blues and roots music. The band is made up of Doug McMinn, featured vocalist as well as horns and guitar, JT Thompson on keyboards and vocals, Sean Farley on guitar and vocals, Bill Stetz on bass and Joel B. Vincent on drums. The band has performed at Elk Creek since 2011 with their own signature style of “big tent” blues and roots music. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at www.elkcreekcafe.com.
Winter music with PCO
Come see the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra as it presents its “Winter Winds” program at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College. Ten musicians from the orchestra will feature works from Beethoven, Mozart and others. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $5 for children and students (with ID). For more information, visit www.pachamberorchestra.org or call 234-8313.
‘Play It Forward’ concert
The Flutopia Initiative is holding its annual charity concert, “Winter Kaleidoscope” as part of its “Play it Forward” concert series at 2 p.m. Sunday at Foxdale Village Retirement Community, 500 E Marylyn Ave, State College. Price of admission is a monetary or canned good donation, and all donations will go to the State College Food Bank.
The night’s groups include the PSU Flute Choir, the Zephyr trio made up of Nittany Valley and Altoona symphonies members Anne Sullivan on harp, Diane Toulson on flute and Cathy Herrera on flute, and the Flutopia Initiative Jazz Combo featuring area jazz musicians Ben Kim on sax, Philip Burlingame on bass, Gabriel Herrera on trombone, Cathy Herrera on flute and Kyle Haust on drums. For more information, visit www.flutegarden1.wix.com/flutopiainitiative.
