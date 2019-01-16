Cast of ‘Finding Neverland’ hopes to help Penn State audience reach their inner child

The national tour of “Finding Neverland,” a magical musical telling the story behind the story of “Peter Pan,” will stop at Eisenhower Auditorium on Jan. 23.
The show follows playwright J.M. Barrie as he struggles to churn out the perfect play. With a little help from an enchanting cast of characters, he discovers Neverland, where adventure — and playwriting success — await.
The musical updates a childhood classic for a now-adult audience, with a story that’s exceptionally relatable.
“ ’Peter Pan’ has survived for over 100 years because it’s universal,” said actor Conor McGiffin. “When it first opened in London, it played annually for 20 years because people loved the show so much. It’s something about the connection to imagination and to your childhood. I think everybody can relate to that. It’s about finding your childhood and imagining what it would be like to be a kid forever.”
McGiffin plays two characters in the show, Charles Frohman, the original London producer of Peter Pan, and a nightmare version of Captain Hook.
“I don’t want to go into too many spoilers, but it’s a pretty epic moment when (Captain Hook) comes out and sings with J. M. Barrie,” McGiffin said. “Hook is just so delicious to play. I’ve always wanted to play an iteration of Captain Hook, whatever the show may be.”
McGiffin said he has no trouble getting into character as the iconic villain.
“It’s a very quick change, going from Frohman to Hook. For me, it’s like the moment I can look at every other cast member like they’re a meal,” he said. “(Captain Hook) views everybody as if they’re there to either serve him or they’re there to entertain him. He views everybody as subservient to him in one form or another. It’s making sure that the first time l look at Barrie, I see him as like a piece of cheesecake.”
Brian Victor, a member of the show’s live orchestra, seconds McGiffin’s notion that the musical has a universal appeal, especially to those who grew up with the classic story.
“Personally, I saw ‘Peter Pan’ a bunch of times as a kid. I remember really enjoying it but somewhere along the lines, I kind of treated it as a kid’s story and I hadn’t really revisited it as an adult. But this show really digs into what led to the creation of ‘Peter Pan’; it makes you see it with a fresh set of childlike eyes,” he said.
“Finding Neverland” holds a separate significance for Victor, though, particularly the Eisenhower Auditorium show. A Boalsburg native, he attended State High Are High School and then Penn State, before moving to New York.
“This is the first time I’ve come back to State College as a professional,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to it ever since I saw it on our itinerary, Eisenhower Auditorium in particular. I have so many fond memories, since I’ve performed there so many times. I’m really looking forward to being back there.”
While the show guarantees a nostalgic appeal for adults, McGiffin also promises a great time for even the youngest audience members.
“For kids, they’re going to be wowed by the dancing, the dogs, the visual effects and the music. There’s just so much bombast behind the show,” he said. “I hope (audiences) walk away and play pirates the next day with their kids. I hope they watch the show and then ... go have some fun. ... That’s really what the show is about — making sure you play with your inner child.”
If you go
What: “Finding Neverland”
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Eisenhower Auditorium, University Park
Info: cpa.psu.edu
