Kick off March with SpikesFest, sensory-friendly time at Discovery Space and more

March kicks off this weekend with new art exhibits, kid-friendly events and a high school theater production. Here’s what not to miss.
March at the Bellefonte Art Museum
Several new exhibits kick off this month at the Bellefonte Art Museum, and Sunday is your chance to see them all during the First Sunday Art Opening Reception from noon-4:30 p.m.
Artist Marlee Erwin’s work will be displayed in the Community Gallery; Chad McKissick’s work in the Photography Gallery; work by John Ziegler, Ross Adams and Randy Doughty is in the Pottery Gallery; R. Thomas Berner and Jet Schneider are featured in the Print Gallery; and paintings and photographs by Denise Wagner are in the Sieg Gallery.
In addition, the “Contemporary Art by Aboriginal Artists of the Pacific Northwest” exhibit continues this month at the museum. The show features artwork created by members of cultural groups, which the museum is collectively referring to as Aboriginal People of the Northwest, sometimes referred to as First Nations People.
For more information, visit www.bellefontemuseum.org.
SpikesFest
While it’s still a bit too early to catch a State College Spikes game, the team will bring the fun inside from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the Multi-Sport Facility at University Park. The free kid-friendly event features a variety of games and activities, including bounce houses and visits from characters including, of course, Ike the Spike.
Penns Valley Area High School’s ‘The Addams Family’
Penns Valley Area High School will put on a production of the musical comedy for all ages, “The Addams Family” this weekend. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and can either be purchased at the door or online at www.showtix4u.com/events/14189.
SPARK for Autism Day
The Geisinger Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute (ADMI) will be holding SPARK for Autism Day, a free research event for children with autism and their families, from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Discovery Space, 1224 N. Atherton St., State College.
From 9:30-11:30 a.m., Discovery Space will be closed to the public to provide a quiet, sensory-friendly experience to individuals with autism. The museum will reopen to the public at noon. Families must RSVP ahead of time either by calling 570-522-9402 or emailing kadent1@geisinger.edu.
