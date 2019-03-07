Cat videos, basketball superstars and a Grammy Award-winner are all on tap in Centre County

In the days ahead, those making appearances to central Pennsylvania include a legendary singer, an iconic exhibition basketball team and on-screen cats. Many, many cats. Here’s what not to miss.
‘Hair & Other Stories’
The Urban Bush Women will address matters of race, gender identity and economic inequality through dance on Thursday when the dance theater company brings “Hair & Other Stories” to Penn State. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eisenhower Auditorium, but Urban Bush Women artists will be around throughout the week for a variety of other events. A community sing will be held at noon Tuesday in the State College Municipal Building, and a one-hour movement class, “Dance for Every Body,” will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the municipal building.
An “Artistic Viewpoints” discussion will be held an hour before Thursday’s performance in Eisenhower Auditorium. Visit www.cpa.psu.edu for more information.
Harlem Globetrotters
The Original Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday to show off tricks, spins and slam dunks on the court. Doors for the all-new Fan Powered World Tour open at 6 p.m. Visit bjc.psu.edu for ticketing information.
Cat Video Fest
Yes, Cat Video Fest is exactly what it sounds like — a compilation reel of videos of cats being cats — purring, sleeping, jumping, playing. But instead of scouring YouTube to get your fix, the festival brings the videos all in one place at The State Theatre. It kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a portion of ticket sales donated to local cat rescue Hope’s Dream Rescue & Sanctuary. Visit thestatetheatre.org for more information.
Art Garfunkel
One half of the Grammy Award-winning Simon & Garfunkel will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Arts Center in Williamsport. Art Garfunkel, who was part of the CAC’s first season in 1993, will help the venue celebrate its 25th anniversary season. For more information, visit www.caclive.com/event/art-garfunkel.
