Miss the sold-out State College debut of ‘Live the Stream’? Here’s more chances to see it

Spring is fast approaching, and this weekend in Centre County has chances to enjoy the outdoors, watch a film about the outdoors or listen to a variety of music.
‘Live the Stream’ encore screenings
The award-winning documentary film detailing the life and story of local fly fisherman Joe Humphreys will return to The State Theatre on Friday in honor of the film’s entry into the San Luis Obispo Film Festival in California. The film had its State College debut in January to a sold-out crowd, so here’s another chance to see it if you missed it the first time. Humphreys, who recently turned 90, will be in attendance for both shows. Shows will be at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thestatetheatre.org.
Yonder Mountain String Band
Colorado-based Yonder Mountain String Band will return to Centre County on Saturday, this time with its first new album in two years, “Love. A’int Love.” Guitarist Adam Aijala calls it the band’s “best album yet,” and it was produced by Yonder Mountain String Band and longtime collaborator John McVey.
The band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave., State College, with Fireside Collective. For more information, visit thestatetheatre.org.
Pianist Svetlana Rodionova
Pianist Svetlana Rodionova will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday as part of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County Music Series at the church, 780 Waupelani Drive, State College. Rodionova is a member of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra and the Nittany Valley Symphony and has been performing and been an active accompanist in State College and for Penn State. Featured works will include Mozart, Chopin and Schumann. Rodionova will also be accompanied by her husband, Matt Patton, in works for horn and piano by Schumann and Rachmaninoff. For more information, visit www.uufcc.com.
Spring hike
Nature lovers are encouraged to participate in the “Goin’ for the Green” Spring Hike at Greenwood Furnace State Park, 15795 Greenwood Road, Huntingdon on Saturday at 10 a.m. The park features multiple trails and routes for all ages and skill levels. The more difficult hike will be led by park manager Mike Dinsmore and will be about six miles. Hikers are encouraged to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend by wearing green. For more information, call 667-1800.
