The Maple Harvest Festival returns this weekend after a 2-year hiatus

It’s official: Spring is here. With it comes comedy, art, the long-awaited return of a Centre County festival and more.
Maple Harvest Festival
After a two-year hiatus due to construction at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, the annual Maple Harvest Festival is back this weekend. That means hot coffee, live music, storytelling, and, most importantly, all the pancakes you can possibly want and physically eat. The festival will be held 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the center, 3400 Discovery Road, Petersburg.
The event, which usually brings in about 2,000 visitors, also features live birds of prey and reptile shows.
Festivalgoers can purchase tickets in advance at www.shaverscreek.org/public-programs-and-events/maple-harvest-festival.
Comedy Show fundraiser
Crowd pleaser Brad Lowery will take the stage Friday night at Wisecrackers Comedy Club at The Basement Nightspot in downtown State College. The show, which will also feature Mike Stankiewcz and host Will Abeles, is a fundraiser for the State College Area High School Autistic Support Team.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, and the show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information, contact Ali Bruce at amb50@scasd.org.
‘Near and Far’ exhibit
Watercolors by Lemont artist Esther Del Rosso will be on display through April 29 at the Foxdale Village gallery, 500 E. Marylyn Ave., State College. Del Rosso has taught calligraphy in the area since 1980, but re-discovered watercolor in 2003, according to a press release.
The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. weekends. Call 238-3322 for more information.
‘State College Soundtrack’
One of State College’s best known cover bands, My Hero Zero, will give audiences something a little different on Saturday night with a show of original music in addition to pop hits and sing-along moments at The State Theatre. My Hero Zero’s “State College Soundtrack” starts at 8 p.m.; for ticketing information, visit www.thestatetheatre.org.
