Sloth, snakes, birds and more: Nittany Mall will host a wildlife festival this weekend

If you’ve never seen a sloth in person, your chance is coming this weekend at an unexpected place. If sloths somehow aren’t your thing, there’s also plenty of other events happening around the Centre Region. Here’s a few.
Wildlife Festival
There’s a pet store in the Nittany Mall, but this weekend, very different animals will come to the mall during the first Natural History Exhibition. The 12,000-square-foot exhibit will feature an eclectic mix — a sloth, skunk, armadillo, owls, alligator, falcon, hawk, snakes, bunnies and more. Hosted by Little Ray’s Nature Centre, the Foundation for Animal Rescue & Education, Little Ray’s Reptile Zoo and Centre and the Nittany Mall, the educational and interactive event will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/566320240531631.
Penn State Jazz Festival
The 20th annual Penn State Jazz Festival, held Friday-Saturday, will include workshops and masterclasses with guest artists, high school jazz bands and two concerts featuring guest artists and Penn State Jazz ensembles and faculty.
Guest artists at this year’s event include saxophonist Benny Golson, trumpet player Eddie Severn, pianist Sharp Radway, vocalist Elizabeth Radigonda and pianist Steve Rudolph. Visit sites.psu.edu/jazzfestival for more information and concert schedule. Events are held at various locations on the University Park campus.
‘Romantic Favorites’
Nittany Valley Symphony will perform its “Romantic Favorites” concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mount Nittany Middle School, 656 Brandwine Drive, State College. The concert will feature favorites by Franz Liszt, Johannes Brahms and Antonín Dvořák.
At the concert, NVS will also support the Food Bank of State College through its NVS Food Drive. Audience members are asked to bring non-expired canned goods or other non-perishable grocery items with them. For more information, visit www.nvs.org/concerts.
‘Last(ing) Words of Faith’
A Lenten concert featuring singers from 14 churches and two community organizations, as well as a chamber orchestra and hand bell choir, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College. The program includes Michael John Trotta’s “Seven Last Words,” which premiered under his baton at Caregnie Hall in May 2017. Trotta traveled to State College from New York City earlier this month to rehearse with the choir and give a presentation, according to Grace Lutheran Church Music and Arts Ministry Coordinator Laurel Sanders.
The event also features a community fellowship meal at 5 p.m. at the church and a pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m.
