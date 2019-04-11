Yes, it’s Blue-White weekend. But here’s what else is happening around Centre County

Here are the top ten 2019 Easter candies in the U.S. These are the top ten 2019 Easter candies in the U.S. according to CandyStore.com. This year's list includes Cadbury Mini Eggs and gourmet jelly beans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the top ten 2019 Easter candies in the U.S. according to CandyStore.com. This year's list includes Cadbury Mini Eggs and gourmet jelly beans.

Trying to find something other than Blue-White festivities this weekend? Look no further — as the spring season starts to finally kick off, there are a plethora of shows and other events happening this weekend.

‘The Miracle Worker’

Class Act Productions will put on three performances of the classic drama “The Miracle Worker” this weekend at State College Assembly of God, 2201 University Drive, State College. The true story follows the tribulations and life of Annie Sullivan and her blind and deaf student, Helen Keller. Shows will be on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their old eyewear, as the Ferguson Township Lions Club in partnership with CAP will be collecting items for its Eyeglass Recycling program. For more information, visit www.classactproduction.weebly.com or call 404-5211 for tickets.

Easter egg hunt and breakfast

Calvary Baptist Church at 150 Harvest Fields Drive in Boalsburg, will hold a free breakfast followed by an Easter egg hunt for kids on Saturday. A free breakfast of eggs, pancakes, sausages, juice and coffee will be served at 8:30 a.m., with the egg hunt beginning promptly at 10 a.m. The event will also feature a photo booth, arts and crafts station and a visit from the Easter bunny. For more information, visit www.calvarysc.org/events.

American Revolution speaker series

Former White House chief historian and the 2018 Colonial Williamsburg Revolutionary Resident Historian Edward Lengel will speak at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave. in Boalsburg at 2 p.m. Sunday as part of the American Revolution Roundtable Speaker Series. Lengel’s topic is “Setting the Example: George Washington’s Military Leadership” and will touch on the founding of the United States in relation to the first president and famous revolutionary general. For more information, visit www.arrt-centralpa.com.

‘Journey to the West’

Happy Valley Dance Conservatory will perform the epic classic Chinese dance drama, “Journey to the West,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The State Theatre in downtown State College. The story was adapted from the true tale of a monk’s pilgrimage to the Western Paradise, now known as India, and all the challenges and obstacles he and his companions face throughout the journey. Dance production, choreography and music was arranged by Liza Yuen. For tickets, visit www.thestatetheatre.org or call 72-0606.