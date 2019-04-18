Celebrate Easter, tea and theater this weekend in Centre County

3,000 Easter eggs gone in seconds Time-lapse of Easter egg hunt at Bloomfield Park Saturday afternoon. The hunt which featured over 3000 eggs was sponsored by the local alumnae chapter of Omega Psi Phi and Delta Sigma Theta. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Time-lapse of Easter egg hunt at Bloomfield Park Saturday afternoon. The hunt which featured over 3000 eggs was sponsored by the local alumnae chapter of Omega Psi Phi and Delta Sigma Theta.

It’s Easter weekend in Centre County, and while there are plenty of Easter egg hunts to go around, there’s still a lot to do this weekend that doesn’t involve hanging out with a rabbit and looking for plastic eggs.

Easter egg hunts

Centre County Library will hold a Good Friday Easter egg hunt on Friday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Bellefonte Community Children’s Garden, 203 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte. Children under six will get a one-minute head start and kids up to 10 years old can participate.

Ten Thousand Villages will be having a “Fair Trade Eggs-ploration” event Saturday at 11 a.m. at their store, 1341 S. Atherton St., State College. Kids and parents can search the store for eggs that contain both candy and coupons.

Centre Region Parks and Recreation will host its 59th annual Easter Egg Hunt from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Oak Hall Regional Park, 120 Linden Hall Road, Boalsburg. The egg hunt proper will begin at 2 p.m. and kids up to 9 years old can participate. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance with the Boalsburg Fire Department.

The Bellefonte Community Egg Hunt will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Talleyrand Park, with thousands of candy and prize-filled eggs to be found by those 12 and younger. Visit www.visitbellefonte.com for more information.

St. John’s United Church of Christ will hold a Community Easter egg hunt on the Easter Sunday from 9:15-10:15 a.m., 218 N. Church St., Boalsburg. The hunt will take place rain or shine. Participates are invited to join the worship service after the event.

Aged tea exhibition

The Penn State GongFu Cha Club will host an exhibition of aged tea through Sunday in the Teaparker Tea House, Room 34 of the Ritneour building on campus from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m. The free exhibition will feature tasting and instruction on how to brew your own tea, as well as twice daily lectures on the preparation and packaging of the leafy beverage from tea experts at Penn State. For more information on the Teaparker Tea House and the GongFu Cha Club, visit www.facebook.com/PSUTea.

‘Men on Boats’

Penn State Centre Stage will present performances of the classic play, “Men on Boats” by Jaclyn Blackhaus through Saturday at Penn State Downtown Theater. The cast is typically made up entirely of white men, but Centre Stage’s version will feature a diverse cast. Tickets are $8.50 for students and the general public and can be purchased online or physically before the show. For more information, visit theatre.psu.edu.