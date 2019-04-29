‘Seminal’ artist’s work will be on loan to Palmer Museum

"Homage to the Square (It Seems)" will be on loan to the Palmer Museum of Art this fall. Photo provided

Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art will receive a painting on loan from the Philadelphia Museum of Art as part of a statewide program to expand access to art.

“Homage to the Square (It Seems),” a 1963 painting by artist and educator Josef Albers, will be part of an exhibition on the legacy of the Bauhaus — an influential modern art school that opened in 1919 — in architecture, art and design, according to a news release. The work by Albers — described as “a seminal figure in the history of modern art” by Palmer Director Erin Coe, will be on display Sept. 3-Dec. 15.

The painting “will add depth and dimension to our mission to teach and serve through our exhibitions and educational programming,” Coe said in a statement. “Moreover, as an academic art museum embedded in a tier-one research university, these loans will allow us to reach and engage students and faculty across the University Park campus and in the Centre County community.”

The painting will be presented in connection with an international symposium, Coe said, sponsored by the university’s Stuckeman School of Architecture. “Bauhaus Transfers” will bring together 15 scholars from across the globe in the fall.

The other sites participating in the loan program, which was announced Monday in the state Capitol, are the Allentown Art Museum, the Demuth Foundation in Lancaster, the Erie Art Museum, the James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, the Reading Public Museum, The Trout Gallery at Dickinson College in Carlisle and The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. The partner museums selected the pieces they will be loaned from the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The program is funded with a $700,000 grant from Art Bridges and the Terra Foundation for American Art.