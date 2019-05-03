Celebrate comics, apple blossoms, art and bonsai this weekend in Centre Country

Avengers: Endgame - Official Trailer Whatever it takes. That's how Marvel teased the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which opens in theaters April 26. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whatever it takes. That's how Marvel teased the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which opens in theaters April 26.

It’s Penn State graduation weekend, and while the area will be packed, there’s also lots of events to keep so many people busy. Here’s a look at a few of your options.

Free Comic Book Day

If you’ve caught “Avengers: Engame” fever, be sure to celebrate Free Comic Book Day at Comic Swap, 110 S. Fraser St., State College. During the event, there will be more than 3,000 free comics for visitors, a charity fundraiser for Centre County PAWS, prizes and more than a few surprises.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Visit www.comicswap.net for more information.

Apple Blossom Festival

Celebrate beautiful apple blossoms with a festival at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda. The rain or shine event will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and includes free wagon rides through the orchard, live music, samples of local food and more. Visit www.wayfruitfarm.com for more information.

Happy Valley Bonsai Club Exhibit

If you’re interested in owning bonsais or just want to check out the intricate plants, The Happy Valley Bonsai Club will be on hand Friday and Saturday at The Arboretum at Penn State. They’ll have a bonsai display and will be able to answer questions about care and maintenance of the plants.

‘Artists at Foxdale’

Foxdale Village’s gallery displays work from a multitude of artists throughout the year, and starting Sunday, it will highlight Foxdale’s own talented artists. The exhibit, “Artists at Foxdale,” includes carvings, ceramics, needlework, sculpture and more. The exhibit runs through June 17, with the gallery open to the public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on weekends.

A public reception will be held 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday. Call 238-3322 for more information.