J.A.M. Fest, astronomy and more are on tap this weekend in Centre County

How to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists.

Now that spring is in full-swing, here are some events to get you excited about summer in Centre County.

J.A.M. Fest

State College’s annual J.A.M. Fest will take place from noon-5 p.m. Saturday on Allen Street in downtown State College. The fest is “a community-wide mental wellness day designed to help increase well-being, build, connections, and foster self-expression,” according to the website. The event will include live music, yoga, artwork, meditation, and stations designed for creative expression. Visit www.janamariefoundation.org for more information.

Astronomy on Tap





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Has the science of astronomy ever had you star-gazing? If you’re interested to know more about the lights above us, Happy Valley Brewing Company is hosting an informal conversation about astronomy and space from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Guest astronomers Jim Kasting and Sarah Morrison will give talks about life outside of our galaxy and the Mars rover. Trivia and prizes will also be available at the event. For more information check out Astronomy on Tap State College’s Facebook page.

Nico Amador

Award winning poet Nico Amador will be participating in the 2018-2019 Out Loud reading series at Bellefonte Art Museum at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Amador was invited to Centre County by Ridgeline Language Arts in order to share his poetry, and work with LGBTQA youth from the area. Amador will also return to Centre County at the end of June to teach Poetry for the Future. This is a six day poetry writing workshop for queer and trans youth in the area. Visit www.ridgelineslanguagearts.org for more information about both events.

Ride of Silence

Interested in exercising for a good cause? CentreBike and Penns Valley Pedals and Pints are sponsoring the area’s first Ride of Silence 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. This event gathers cyclists from across the world to participate in a 8-12 mile excursion in order to “honor those who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways,” according to the event’s website. Cyclists are encouraged to register online at www.centrebike.org and gather at the Penn Stater at 11:30 a.m. for check-in with the start time being 12:30 p.m. Cyclists are anticipated to return to the Penn Stater around 1:30 p.m. with an after party taking place at 2 p.m. at the Good Shepard Church in Gray Woods.