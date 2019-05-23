Carnival, parade, music and more: Boalsburg’s Memorial Day weekend festivities start Thursday

The history behind Memorial Day Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

The weather is warming up and so are the events in State College. Here’s what to look forward to on Memorial Day weekend.

Boalsburg Memorial Day Celebration

There’s no better place to spend Memorial Day than the birthplace of it all, and Boalsburg has a full slate of events planned through the weekend. The Boalsburg Fireman’s carnival opens at 6 p.m. Thursday. It reopens at 6 p.m. Friday, with a new feature this year: live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Friday night features Kristi Jean and her Ne’er Do-Wells and David Zentner will perform Saturday.

Events on Saturday include the Boalsburg fireman’s parade at 5 p.m., and you can also check out Nittany Theatre at the Barn’s “Over the River and Through the Woods” at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Boal Mansion will be open from 1:30-5 p.m. with a Civil War encampment, and the Pennsylvania Military Museum is open, with a World War II Living History Bivouac.

Monday starts with a Memorial Day run at 8:30 a.m. The celebration continues all day with over 130 vendors on Church and Main streets, live music, the Boalsburg Garden Club plant sale and a children’s carnival. A cemetery ceremony concludes the event at 6 p.m. For a full list of events and activities, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/304138917150403/.

Mud Race

Support the Snow Shoe Fire Company on Sunday by checking out some mud racing action. The Snow Shoe Mud Race will be held from noon-5 p.m. at the mud race track at 256 Rusnak Road, Clarence.

Benefit Cabaret

Bellefonte Area High School will host a benefit cabaret for 3-year-old Kennedy Wilson, who has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma brain cancer. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday and tickets cost $5 each and will benefit the Wilson family. For more information, visit https://www.basd.net/domain/100

Biscuit Jam

Do you like wine with your music? If so, visit Happy Valley Winery, 576 S. Foxpointe Drive, State College on Friday to see Americana rock group Biscuit Jam at 6 p.m. The band “performs unique acoustic interpretations of classic rock favorites as well as traditional folk songs and the Americana-flavored original compositions,” according to the group’s Facebook page. Visit http://eventful.com/statecollege/events/biscuit-jam for more information.