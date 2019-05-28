Calling all Penn State alumni: We Are Weekend will return with concert, tours and more

We Are Weekend, formerly known as Alumni Weekend, will be held Friday-Sunday in State College.

We Are Weekend returns Friday-Sunday, and Penn State alumni should expect live music, tours, and discounts in downtown State College.

Formerly known as Alumni Weekend, We Are Weekend has a larger concert venue — Medlar Field at Lubrano Park — and registered alumni can expect more perks this year.

Paul J. Clifford, CEO of the Penn State Alumni Association, said that the Alumni Association has been planning for this event since last year’s ended. His team was looking to make this year’s We Are Weekend more memorable and inclusive, he said.

“If those participating registered, they will have premium seating for the concert, and a few Penn State gifts to help them remember this weekend,” Clifford said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bruce Springsteen tribute band Bruce in the U.S.A and local band Velveeta will perform starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Registered alumni will also have access to “behind-the scenes access to facility tours, commemorative photos with the Nittany Lion shrine, Dueling Lions Piano bar featuring Howl at the Moon musicians, campus shuttle transportation, tote bag and special gift, custom Penn State luggage tags, downtown discounts ( just show your We Are Weekend badge); and access to discounted Happy Valley Music Festival tickets,” according to a press release.

“We are adjusting for our generation, and we want to accommodate all of our alumni,” Clifford said.

For more information on We Are Weekend, visit http://www.cvent.com/events/2019-we-are-weekend-registration.