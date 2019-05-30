Movies in Talleyrand, Bellefonte Children’s Fair, Bike Rodeo are coming this weekend

How to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists.

This weekend in Centre County, a new event gets rolling while area traditions return. Here’s some of what you’ll find.

Ferguson Township Police Rodeo

Learn about bike safety alongside Ferguson Township police officers on Saturday in the Weis parking lot located on 1471 Martin St. in State College. The annual event will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and is an opportunity for kids “to learn safe bicycling skills and enjoy free food and drinks provided by local sponsors,” according to the press release. For more information about the event, visit www.twp.ferguson.pa.us.

Bellefonte Children’s Fair

Now that the school year is coming to a close, everyone is eager to celebrate the beginning of summer. The 70th annual Children’s Fair will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Curtin and Armor streets in Bellefonte. The event will include food, games, activities, and entertainment for the family. Visit http://bellefonterotary.com/event/70th-annual-bellefonte-childrens-fair for more information on the festivities.

Movies in Talleyrand Park

Start a summer tradition with Saturday Night Movies in Talleyrand Park, an event that kicks off ay 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Disney’s “Moana.” Presented by the Bellefonte Woman’s Club and First National Bank, the movie is free, and so is the popcorn and water. Bring chairs, blankets, snacks and flashlights. In case of inclement weather, the film will move indoors at the YMCA, 125 W. High St., Bellefonte.





Visit the Bellefonte Woman’s Club page on Facebook for a listing of other movie nights throughout the summer.

‘A Universe of Stories’

The Allegheny Winds will present its newest musical adaptation, “A Universe of Stories,” from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Schlow Centre Region Library. Pennsylvanaia Chamber Orchestrer founder Douglas Meyer will be narrating “The Breman Town Musicians” and “Ferdinand the Bull” through music. The event is geared toward children in grades K-12, but the concert is open to music lovers of all ages. For more information, visit http://pachamberorchestra.org/.