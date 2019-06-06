Strawberries, bobbleheads and more: Check out your weekend best bets around Centre County

A new makerspace is coming to State College The Rivet makerspace is coming to Discovery Space in State College. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the Centre Daily Times for daily news content. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Rivet makerspace is coming to Discovery Space in State College. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the Centre Daily Times for daily news content.

June is off to a great start in Centre County, where weekend events feature strawberries, bobbleheads and more.

Strawberry Festival

Lemont will host its 38th annual Strawberry Festival from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the Village Green in Lemont. Festivities include pony rides, art activities, strawberry shakes, “speeder” rides, and a live performance by Group Therapy from 3-5 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.lemontvillage.org/strawberry-festival.

The Rivet Summer Bash

If you’ve ever wanted a mini-me, The Rivet is giving you the opportunity at its first ever Summer Bash from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania, 1224 N. Atherton St. The new makerspace will give visitors the chance to create a miniature bobblehead of themselves. Participants will have their heads 3D scanned and created into a bobble head. The event will also feature free beer by Robin Hood Brewing Co. and free churros from the Brazilian Munchies food truck. The event costs $25; register or find more information at https://therivet.org/events/.

‘A Year With Frog and Toad’

Looking for a ribbeting event? The Millbrook Playhouse will present “A Year With Frog and Toad” Friday-Saturday and June 12-15 at Ryan Mainstage in Mill Hall. “A Year With Frog and Toad” tells the story of two best friends celebrating and rejoicing in the differences that make them unique and special,” according to the press release. Visit http://www.millbrookplayhouse.net/a-year-with-frog-and-toad/ for more information.

Creative Photography Fun

The Woskob Family Gallery will host a photography night from 5-8 p.m. Friday as a part of First Friday in downtown State College. Activities will include painting with light, selfies, live music, and light refreshments. The event is free and open to the public. For more First Friday events, visit https://www.downtownstatecollege.com.