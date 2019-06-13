Bellefonte Cruise, Spring Mills Community Fest and more on tap for Father’s Day weekend

The annual Bellefonte Cruise kicks off Friday in Bellefonte. Centre Daily Times, file

It’s Father’s Day weekend, and there’s plenty of events around Centre County that Dad can enjoy. Here’s a few.

Bellefonte Cruise

Stop, park, and stare at the Historic Bellefonte Cruise this weekend. The annual event features three days of cars, dancing, refreshments and live music. The festivities kick off Friday with the open cruise at 6 p.m. followed by the sock hop at 7:30 p.m. The car show will take place all day Saturday until awards at 5 p.m. with music from DJ Troy Breon. The weekend will conclude with the Soap Box Derby on Allegheny Street in Bellefonte from noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Visit https://www.bellefontecruise.org/ for more information.

‘The Last Day’

Penn State Centre Stage will perform the musical “The Last Day” through June 22 at the Penn State Downtown Theatre. The musical tells the story of a young man who suffering over a secret he has never told a soul. Tickets will cost $25 in the evenings, and $12.50 for students. The story will feature music by composer Mike Reid, and lyrics written by Sarah Schlesinger. For more information, visit https://theatre.psu.edu/thelastday.

‘Up, Up, and Away: Sherm Lutz and the State College Air Depot’

Are your summer plans finally taking flight? Add one more plan to your itinerary by attending the Centre Furnace Mansion’s newest exhibit, ‘Up, Up, and Away: Sherm Lutz and the State College Air Depot.’ The exhibit “depicts the history of Centre County’s Pioneer Aviator, Sherman ‘Sherm’ Lutz and the early Air Depots in Boalsburg and State College,” according to a press release. An exhibition reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Centre Furnace Mansion and includes light refreshments and a brief presentation about the exhibition. Parking will be available in the mansion’s parking lot, and in the lawn next to East College Avenue. Visit https://www.centrehistory.org/exhibits/sherm-lutz/ for more information.

Spring Mills Community Fest

An outdoor bazaar will return to Spring Mills from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, with an event hosted by the Old Gregg School Community and Recreation Center and the Penns Valley YMCA Program Center. The streets will be filled with artisan vendors, activity booths, food trucks, games and more. Check out the Old Gregg School’s Facebook page for more information.