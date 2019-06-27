Remington Ryde, movies, ‘Mamma Mia’ and more in the days ahead around Centre County

Preview the 2019 Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival The Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival kicks off July 3, 2019. It's Central Pennsylvania's largest bluegrass festival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival kicks off July 3, 2019. It's Central Pennsylvania's largest bluegrass festival.

To get ready for the events ahead in Centre County, you’ll want to be sure your banjo, blankets, ABBA records and picnic baskets are all ready.

Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival

The Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival will return July 3-7 to Grange Fairgrounds in Centre Hall. The five-day festival will feature more than two dozen performers, including festival founders Remington Ryde, performing on July 3 and July 5-6. The event also includes food, vendors, workshops and a Sunday morning church service. For more information and a full schedule of performers, visit https://remingtonryde.com/remington-ryde-bluegrass-festival

‘Mamma Mia’

If you missed the smash “Mamma Mia” when it premiered last week at Millbrook Playhouse’s Main Stage, you have several more chances to check out this adaptation of the international sensation, which is based on pop group ABBA’s hits. Evening performances are Friday-Saturday, July 3 and July 5-6, with matinees Saturday, Sunday and July 3. A special ASL interpreted performance will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday. Visit http://www.millbrookplayhouse.net/ for more information.

Movie Night in Tallyrand Park

Tallyrand Park is bringing another movie night to Centre County with “Mary Poppins Returns” on Saturday night. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, and snacks to the park. Admission is free for everyone, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Sounding magical? Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/411260243011270/ for more information.

State College Municipal Band

The South Hills School Music Picnic concert series continues at 6 p.m. Sunday with a performance by the State College Municipal Band. The free, outdoor concerts are held rain or shine at South Hills’ main campus, 480 Waupelani Drive, State College. Call 234-7755 or 278-1990 for directions and more information.