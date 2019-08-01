Don’t leave your pooch out of summer events. Wiscoy’s ice cream socials for dogs start Friday

Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets The California Emergency Management Agency visits the SPCA of Sacramento to learn how to spot unhealthy signs of heat stress in animals and how to keep them safe in the hot summer months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Emergency Management Agency visits the SPCA of Sacramento to learn how to spot unhealthy signs of heat stress in animals and how to keep them safe in the hot summer months.

Summer might be winding down, but events in Centre County are still going strong. Here’s a few to check out.

Ice Cream Social for Dogs

Your furry friend should enjoy a taste of summer, too. Every Friday in August at Wiscoy for Animals, 424 W. Aaron Drive, dogs are invited to the store for a canine frozen treat. The event kicks off Friday from 6-8 p.m. Visit wiscoyforanimals.com for more information.

‘A Man for All Seasons’

Head to Nittany Theatre at the Barn in Boalsburg to see a local production of the Tony Award-winning “A Man for All Seasons.” The historical drama looks at Sir Thomas More in his last years as Lord Chancellor of England during the reign of Henry VIII. The show runs through Aug. 9. Visit https://nittany-theatre.weebly.com/ for more information.

Sidewalk Sale & Street Bazaar

Enjoy saving money, live music and food vendors from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Sidewalk Sale & Street Bazaar in downtown State College. The event will feature live music by the Corner Brothers, Caryn Dixon and Scott and Jack Mangene. Children’s activities include face painting, balloon animals and games. For more information, visit https://www.downtownstatecollege.com/.

Superhero Super Skate