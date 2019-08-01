Weekender
Don’t leave your pooch out of summer events. Wiscoy’s ice cream socials for dogs start Friday
Summer might be winding down, but events in Centre County are still going strong. Here’s a few to check out.
Ice Cream Social for Dogs
Your furry friend should enjoy a taste of summer, too. Every Friday in August at Wiscoy for Animals, 424 W. Aaron Drive, dogs are invited to the store for a canine frozen treat. The event kicks off Friday from 6-8 p.m. Visit wiscoyforanimals.com for more information.
‘A Man for All Seasons’
Head to Nittany Theatre at the Barn in Boalsburg to see a local production of the Tony Award-winning “A Man for All Seasons.” The historical drama looks at Sir Thomas More in his last years as Lord Chancellor of England during the reign of Henry VIII. The show runs through Aug. 9. Visit https://nittany-theatre.weebly.com/ for more information.
Sidewalk Sale & Street Bazaar
Enjoy saving money, live music and food vendors from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Sidewalk Sale & Street Bazaar in downtown State College. The event will feature live music by the Corner Brothers, Caryn Dixon and Scott and Jack Mangene. Children’s activities include face painting, balloon animals and games. For more information, visit https://www.downtownstatecollege.com/.
Superhero Super Skate
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... a way to score free tickets to a Penn State Hockey game! Dress in your best superhero gear and fly your way to the Pegula Ice Arena from 7-9 p.m. Friday. By wearing your superhero gear you will automatically be in the running to win two tickets to a Penn State Men’s Hockey non-conference game. The event will include snacks, superhero themed music, and lots of fun. Visit https://www.facebook.com/pegulaicearena/posts/2716861768341910/ for more information.
