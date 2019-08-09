Fall summer theater season is around the corner in Centre County. Here’s what’s coming

Fuse Productions will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Aug. 16–18 at Foxdale Village Auditorium. Photo provided

Theatergoers have no lack of options across Centre County in the weeks and months ahead. As the fall season approaches, plenty of shows across nearly every genre are in store, starting as early as next week.

Fuse Productions

Before its 2019-20 mainstage season kicks off Sept. 5-7 with “Matilda,” Fuse Productions will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Aug. 16–18 at Foxdale Village Auditorium. The Shakespearean romantic comedy is directed by State College Area High School graduate Eli Yurman, who twice previously directed Shakespearean shows with Fuse Productions, including “As You Like It” in 2017 and “Hamlet” in 2018.

Several cast members from the two shows make reappearances in this year’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Uniquely, the production will “be performed in the round,” meaning the audience completely surrounds the stage, for an immersive and intimate viewing experience.

“Matilda” will be performed next month in Schwab Auditorium and is based on the popular children’s book and Fuse’s sixth season will also include productions of “Ruthless: The Musical” and “Pippin.”

“Social issues, especially parent-child relationships and how society thinks about children, are at the core of all of our shows this season,” Fuse Producing Artistic Director Richard Biever said in a press release. “As usual, we’re hoping to spark discussion among our audience members.”

Visit http://fuseproductions.org/ for more information.

Next Stage Theatre Company

Starting Saturday, The Next Stage Theatre Company will present “Uncle Vanya” an adaption of a play originally by 19th-century Russian playwright Anton Chekhov. The show takes place in the Attic at The State Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Aug. 17 and 3 p.m. Aug. 18.

The cast includes Elaine Meder-Wilgus, Mike Waldhier, Wil Hutton, Jason Zanitsch, Bethanie Marshall, Patty Satalia and Gail Alberini.

The Next Stage returns Oct. 31 with “Operation Crucible” at the Attic at The State Theatre. The based-on-a-true-story play takes audience members back to World War II, during the German bombings of Sheffield, where Britain manufactured the majority of its munitions for the war, and focuses on four men trapped under the rubble. The show runs through Nov. 10.

Visit www.thestatetheatre.org for more information.

Nittany Theatre at the Barn

In Boalsburg, Nittany Theatre at the Barn will present its final production with “Boeing, Boeing,” Aug. 22–30. The award-winning comedy set in the 1960s follows the misadventures of a bachelor trailing along three stewardesses. When the expected complications arise, the audience is in for a delightful time.

Nittany Theatre at the Barn is ending its five-year run as producing artistic director Dave Saxe and family retire to Florida, according to a Facebook post.

For more information, visit https://nittany-theatre.weebly.com/.

State College Community Theatre

With the curtain closing on Nittany Theatre at the Barn, State College Community Theatre is set to make its return to the Boalsburg barn theater after nearly a nine-year absence. There, SCCT will present “Dial M For Murder,” which audience members may recognize from the 1954 Hitchcock film by the same name, starring Grace Kelly. The dramatic tale combines blackmail, murder and an extramarital affair for a riveting show. The production runs Sept. 4-6 and 11-13. Check out https://scctonline.org/ for more information.

Penn State Centre Stage

Centre Stage resumes productions in October, with its first show of the season, “She Kills Monsters,” premiering Oct. 8. The show runs through Oct. 17 at Playhouse Theatre. The comedy is filled with references to the ‘90s, fantastical creatures and role-playing games, for a one-of-a-kind show fit for the geekiest of us.

Centre Stage will also present “A Little Night Music,” a historic drama with music and lyrics by Sondheim, Nov. 5-15. Revolving around the interwoven romantic lives of several couples, the show has featured stellar casts in the past and is known for its challenging musical arrangements. Visit https://theatre.psu.edu/2019-2020-penn-state-centre-stage-season for more information.