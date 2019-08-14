State College Brew Expo to highlight Pennsylvania beers

Poured in PA trailer Take a peek at the documentary that explores the craft beer industry in Pennsylvania through this trailer by GK Visual. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a peek at the documentary that explores the craft beer industry in Pennsylvania through this trailer by GK Visual.

Pennsylvania’s best brews will come to Tussey Mountain on Saturday with the annual State College Brew Expo. The event features live music, food and beer pairing and brew samples for dozens of breweries across the state.

Organizer Mike Martin said the expo, which takes place 5-9 p.m., is designed so that visitors can interact with brewers.

“We always make sure there is good representation for the breweries so (attendees) can ask questions and learn more about the individual breweries as they enjoy four hours of music and beer,” he said.

This is the expo’s, which generally attracts between 800-1,200 attendees, second year of featuring Pennsylvania-only beers. Martin expects to have 40-50 breweries appearing at this year’s expo, with many old favorites, as well as a few new breweries.

“Starting last year, we switched (the expo) to Pennsylvania-only because Pennsylvania has the most craft beers of any state in the United States, so it made sense to stay as local as possible. It’s gone well, with making that switch,” he said.

At the end of the evening, don’t worry about finding a safe ride home. The expo has you covered with a free shuttle following the event.

“At the end of the festival, starting at 8:30, the shuttle will start taking people from Tussey right into downtown State College, with a drop off at the corner of Allen and Beaver. That way you can get a safe trip home for free,” Martin said.

The State College Brew Expo is also a charity event, benefiting Coaches vs. Cancer, an American Cancer Society-affiliated program that fundraises for and educates on the fight against cancer. As such, the event is largely ran with the help of day-of volunteers. Those interested in volunteering with set-up, T-shirt and ticket sales and other tasks are invited to reach out to Martin at scbrewexpo@yahoo.com .

Attendees must be 21 years or older. Visit statecollegebrewexpo.com for more information.