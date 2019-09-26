Pop Up Ave, Great Insect Fair and more are coming to Centre County this weekend

Crawling through the Great Insect Fair An adult spiny stick insect, a Tanzanian tailless whip scorpion and more were on display at the Great Insect Fair hosted by the Penn State Entomology Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An adult spiny stick insect, a Tanzanian tailless whip scorpion and more were on display at the Great Insect Fair hosted by the Penn State Entomology Department.

Events that are becoming tradition in Centre County are set to return on the first full weekend of fall, and that’s just the start. Below are some events to check out.

Pop Up Ave

Popular flea market Pop Up Ave will appear once again in Downtown State College with dozens of booths, food, live music and beer.

Those attending include nearly 50 vendors from around the state selling hip and vintage products, food from Husky Bros Popcorn Co., Maine Bay and Berry, Moody Culture Kombucha and more, live performances from Hops & Vines and Ady Martinez and DJ sets from elbow knee knee and The Wizard of Groz.

It will be held 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday on South Fraser Street between College and Beaver avenues.

For more information on the full list of vendors, food and music set times, visit www.popupave.com/lineup.

Great Insect Fair

Exploring insects’ role in agriculture, the environment and the world is the focus of Penn State’s Great Insect Fair, which will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Snider Agricultural Arena.

“Insects are integral to the health of the planet and people,” one of the organizers and director of Penn State’s Insect Identification Laboratory, Michael Skvarla, said in a press release. “They pollinate our crops and feed on pests, help decompose dead animals, form the base of food webs, and stabilize natural environments. So this year we want to highlight how important insects are to all of these systems.”

Those attending will have the opportunity to see exhibits featuring native plants for insects, live insects, an insect zoo, a butterfly tent and nocturnal insect tent.

The event is sponsored by the College of Agricultural Science, for information about the fair, visit the department’s website at http://ento.psu.edu/public/kids/great-insect-fair.

‘Too Darn Hot: Burlesque Meets Broadway’

Lady Grey’s Lovelies, a professional ensemble dedicated to celebrating the golden age of entertainment while performing vintage dance (burlesque, ballet, tap, swing and more) will kick off its fourth season on Saturday in the Attic of The State Theatre with “Too Darn Hot: Burlesque Meets Broadway.” Shows are at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

These showgirls perform a variety of burlesque performances, tap dances, live music, magic and more. The Lovelies have been known for their dazzling choreography, soaring vocals and their Broadway sex appeal. Audience members are invited to dress extravagantly for this event.

“Too Darn Hot!” is restricted to those 18 and older due to mature content.

Those interested in more information on the musical can visit thestatetheatre.org or can email ladygrey@ladygreyslovelies.com

Shinedown

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown will stop at the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday with its “Attention Attention” world tour. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight also set to take the stage. Visit bjc.psu.edu for more information.