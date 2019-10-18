From royal wedding to State High: The Queen’s Six to perform in Centre County

A year after performing at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Queen’s Six will perform in State College next week.

The a cappella group will stop at the State College Area High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of its U.S. tour.

The Queen’s Six is a group of six adult male singers who perform in St. George’s Chapel located on the grounds of Windsor Castle. They performed at the royal wedding in May 2018 and are also part of a group called The Chapel Choir that includes 12 men who often perform before the royal family.

The Central Pa. branch of the English Speaking Union worked to bring the group to Centre County.

“These six young men are a treasure of the diverse music that they will present and their performance will have something for everyone to enjoy,” said Karen Blair-Brand, Central PA branch president of the English Speaking Union. “Their music comes from Queen Elizabeth I’s time to folk songs, and to contemporary songs popular today.”

The Queen’s Six member Simon Whiteley said people should attend the concert if they’re looking for something different to experience, and of course if they’re looking for a good time.

“Our group is known for excellent music making, having lots of fun on stage, making audiences laugh and having a good time,” he said. “We’re just a group of best friends who really do just get on sickeningly well, there’s a real freshness about what we do. It’s a slightly different ‘concert’ experience and I think people really relate to it.”

Whiteley hopes that anyone — from young high school students interested in choral and a cappella music to older crowds who just love music in general — can attend the concert and expect a laugh or two.

“We just love what we do and we can’t wait to share it with the people of State College,” Whiteley said.

The Queen’s Six will be touring Pennsylvania for five days and three of those five days will be performances on behalf of The English Speaking Union in New Kensington, State College and Philadelphia, according to Blair-Brand.

The English Speaking Union is a nonprofit organization that works to promote peace through their work in encouraging speech and communication, Blair-Brand said.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to help bring these six young men to our community here in central Pennsylvania. The Queen’s Six will also provide a free choir workshop to high school choir students here in central Pa. and from around the area,” Blair-Brand said.

She added: “It is so important to bring good things to our next generation that we can impact positively in small ways like this special program.”

For more information or tickets to the show, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/34889.