Zombie ball, costume parade, Monster Mash: Your guide to Centre County Halloween events

The weekend before and weekdays leading up to Halloween are filled with fun and family-friendly activities around Centre County. Break out your costume and get ready for a healthy helping of treats (and maybe a few tricks, too) at these community events.

Friday

The B94.5 Live and Nittany Mall host the Zombie Ball at the Mall , 6-8 p.m., which kicks off with the annual trick-or-treat tradition. Children are invited to dress up and trick-or-treat their way through the mall, collecting candy and other treats from the mall’s vendors. Photo ops abound and a costume contest takes place on the mall’s main stage at 6:30 p.m. Children across three different age groups have the chance to take home some fun prizes. Dancing, costumed characters, music and games combine for a fun kick-off to Halloween week.

For something a little spookier to get you into the Halloween spirit, visit the Centre County Library & Historical Museum for the Miles Humes Paranormal Investigation , 7-10 p.m. The event is presented in partnership with the Spring Hill Paranormal Investigators. Tickets are $15 and proceeds benefit the library and museum.

Another activity more suited to the older children and adults in your crew is the Great Awakening Haunted Flashlight Maze at Harner Farm , open 7-10 p.m. The spooky maze is filled with scary sights, but you'll be rewarded for your efforts afterward with hot dogs, hot apple cider and cocoa, as well as a zombie kissing booth. Tickets for the maze are $7 and proceeds benefit the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Through Oct. 30, the Philipsburg Historical Foundation is offering a series of evening walking tours of Philipsburg's haunted properties. Tickets are $5 and after each walking tour participants are invited to gather in the Simler House, the oldest surviving structure in Philipsburg, for candlelit discussions, fresh cider and cookies. Tickets can be purchased at Price Parkway, VFW Post 3450, AMVETS, American Legion Post 437 or at the Reliance Fireman's Club. Contact Michelle Corey at 342-1446 for more information.

Saturday

The Trick or Trot: Hard Cider 5K takes place in Bellefonte, 8 a.m.-noon. Day-of race registration is $35 for adults and $10 for children ages 13-18. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race takes place at 9 a.m. Registration includes a free T-shirt and a flight of Good Intent Cider hard cider for those over the age of 21; those under 21 receive a free soda or hot apple cider. Costumes are encouraged and a costume contest judges looks in four categories, including best individual, best group, scariest and most original.

If you've yet to carve a pumpkin this season, pay a visit to Way Fruit Farm for the Pumpkin Festival that kicks off at 9 a.m. Ride the wagon to pick your own pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, then enjoy live music and making your own caramel apple at the caramel apple bar.

The Talleyrand Fall Fest delights families in Bellefonte, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids' activities and games abound, while adults will enjoy perusing the various vendors, music and food. Bellefonte's annual Halloween Parade ends at the festival, where participants are judged on their costumes, including best pet costume.

Both Saturday and Sunday, families can enjoy the 25-year tradition of the Shaver's Creek Enchanted Halloween Trail and Festival . The trail is more educational than scary, with costumed characters that teach about the natural history associated with Halloween. The trail takes up to one hour to traverse and is filled with stations staffed by Penn State students, who create educational activities. The trail is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. each day and new groups can enter the trail every half hour. The overall festival is free, but trail entrance is $5 for guests ages 4 and over. Families are advised to purchase their tickets ahead of time by calling the Shaver's Creek office at 863-2000. The festival includes a costume competition and pumpkin carving contest, with pumpkins available onsite for carving.

The State College YMCA hosts its Halloween at the Y event, 4-6 p.m. Families can expect arts and crafts, a haunted house and treat bags. A potluck dinner is provided and the pool will be open for swimming during the event.

Sunday

For the fifth year, Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery hosts its Hallo-Wine Run . On-site registration for the event begins at 9:30 a.m., with the run starting at 11 a.m. Costumes are encouraged (with prizes for best duo or group, scariest, spookiest, funniest, best Disney character, best rock star and best original or homemade costume) and wine tasting begins once the run, which winds its way through the vineyard and nearby hilly woods, is finished. Participants go home with a goody bag of sponsor items and a commemorative wine glass. The event is only open to those ages 21 and above. Day-of registration is $40. Proceeds benefit the local chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Logan Fire Company No. 1 Bellefonte welcomes community members to its Open House Halloween Party , 1-4 p.m. Learn about fire prevention and tour the fire engines, while enjoying some snacks and games. Costumes are welcome and a costume contest caps off the event.

The Schlow Centre Region Library Children's Department hosts its Monster Mash , 2-4 p.m. No registration is necessary and kids will love decorating pumpkins and taking part in fun, Halloween-themed activities.

Head to Medlar Field and start collecting some candy a little early, with Safe and Seen in the Ballpark . A safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, the event allows trick-or-treaters to collect treats from area organizations. Bring your own bag or bucket, rain or shine. Both admissions and parking are free, 3-5 p.m.

Each year, Centre Region Parks & Recreation hosts its costume parade. The CRPR Halloween Costume Parade has been going strong for 73 years, delighting families with costume contests (with chances to win in 10 different categories) and lots of candy, of course. This year, the parade follows a new route to avoid construction at State High's Memorial Field. The parade line-up now begins at 6:30 p.m. in the left parking lot in front of the Delta Program entrance. The parade begins at 7 p.m. and follows Westerly Parkway and O'Bryan Lane before ending at the High School's South Building's South Track Field. Costume contest categories include handmade costumes; costumes for ages 2 and under; scariest costume; duo and group costumes; board game and video game-themed costumes; book, TV and movie characters; costumes from different time periods; animal costumes; and unique or original costumes.

Monday

Trick or Treat Night at the Penn State All-Sports Museum gives families a safe, indoor environment to trick-or-treat ahead of Halloween night. Collect candy from student athletes, win some prizes as you play fun games and enjoy light refreshments in the football recruiting lounge. The event is free and takes place 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 30

Everyone is invited to get active with a Halloween Zumba class at the State College YMCA. Costumes are encouraged and the hour-long class, which starts at 6 p.m., is free.

Oct. 31