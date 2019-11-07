Film festival, concerts and even Santa: Here’s what’s ahead this weekend

Visitors to Centre County this weekend will include filmmakers from across the country and Santa himself. Here’s a look at what’s ahead.

Centre Film Festival

The three-day Centre Film Festival will start Friday, with film screenings, masterclasses, entertainment are more in Philipsburg. Events take place in the historic Rowland Theatre, and shuttle service is available from the HUB-Robeson Center. For more information and a schedule of events, visit centrefilm.org.

‘A British Banquet’

The State College Choral Society will kick off its 71st season Saturday with “A British Banquet.” The 7:30 p.m. concert will feature three choral works — “In Windsor Forest,” “From the Bavarian Highlands” and “Rejoice the Lamb” — that show the range of three giants of British music: Edward Elgar, Benjamin Britten, and Ralph Vaughan Williams. A string chamber, led by James Lyon, will accompany the singers, according to a press release.

Visit www.scchoralsociety.org for more information.

Pictures with Santa

Think it’s too early to see Santa? Think again. The Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg will host a visit from the man in red from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Kids of all ages are invited to pose for pictures with Santa at the free event.

‘A Season for the Senses’

The State College Framing Co. & Gallery will celebrate its 25th season with an exhibit featuring 18 different artists who call central Pennsylvania home. “A Season for the Senses” will feature an array of styles and mediums, and an opening reception will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 160 Rolling Ridge Drive, State College. Visit framingstatecollege.com for more information.