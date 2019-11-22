Tree lighting ceremony, holiday craft fairs and more: Holiday events kick off this weekend

Thanksgiving is Thursday, but holiday events are set to kick off this weekend around Centre County, with chances to get a head start on shopping, see Santa and more.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

The wait is over: Santa is set to arrive in downtown State College on Friday. Before he and Mrs. Claus light the tree on South Allen Street, families are invited downtown for a free evening of carols, cookies and hot chocolate. The event runs from 5:30-8 p.m., and kids and invited to stay and have a photo taken with Santa at Kish Bank on Allen Street.

Visit www.downtownstatecollege.com for more information.

Milesburg Hometown Christmas

Keep the holiday spirit going on Saturday with the return of the Milesburg Hometown Christmas celebration from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A craft show, tours of “the Crooked House” and more are part of the event.

Holiday Bazaar

The State College Music Boosters will hold its first Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at State College Area High School. The event features musical performances from students, holiday crafters and vendors and winter treats prepared by Chef Zach Lorber and State High’s culinary arts students.

Boalsburg Turkey Trot

Start Thanksgiving morning off with a 5K run/walk. The annual Boalsburg Turkey Trot 5K benefits the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Cross Country/Track and Field Teams and the Friends of the Pennsylvania Military Museum. The event starts at 9 a.m. and begins and ends at the military museum. For more information, visit https://boalsburgturkeytrot.com/.