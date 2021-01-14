Moviegoers invited to take in classic film while supporting historic Philipsburg theater

The Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg will show the classic film “Casablanca” on Friday and Saturday.

In late 1942, Warner Bros. released a movie that studio executives did not expect to be anything but an ordinary movie for the times.

The movie was filmed during the spring and summer of that year while the country was in the throes of World War II. It was rushed into release in November to take advantage of the publicity of the Allied invasion of North Africa a few weeks earlier.

The movie was “Casablanca.” It had its premiere on Nov. 26, 1942, and was released nationally in January 1943.

The film, starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, exceeded studio expectations and would capture the Oscar for Best Picture as well as the hearts of moviegoers worldwide. It has consistently topped the lists of being one of the greatest movies in history.

The Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg played “Casablanca” as a first-run movie in 1943, and we on the Rowland Board of Directors are proud to be able to give moviegoers of this generation a chance to experience this classic on the big screen.

“Casablanca” will play at the Rowland Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. each night.

For those concerned about safety in these pandemic times, the Rowland Theatre’s spacious, almost cavernous, auditorium gives people ample opportunity to sit more than six feet apart. Due to ongoing work in the lower balcony, which is keeping that section closed, our almost 600-seat main floor provides a safe environment, and staff is following COVID protocols as well.

The Rowland Theatre reopened this past weekend after its mandated three-week closure over the holidays. For a few weeks at least, we will be showing repertory titles from all genres, including some favorite classics, such as “Casablanca.” Even if you’ve seen “Casablanca” on your television, nothing compares to seeing these great movies in a historic theater that boasts the largest screen in central Pennsylvania.

Following two mandated closure periods in 2020, we are still suffering financially from the pandemic. When we reopened on June 5 after the first closure, we reduced our movie showings to weekends only, and we have been trying to operate in a way that won’t lose money for the theater.

Attendance has been sparse due to the lack of new releases and concerns about the pandemic. Our nonprofit theater is down about $100,000 in revenue in 2020 from 2019.

We hope to be able to continue to offer a mix of great classics and new films until we can emerge from the pandemic cloud that still hovers. However, support in the way of moviegoers coming to see these titles is the key that will keep our doors open until life returns to a semblance of normalcy and people feel comfortable returning to the movies.

We’ve been through two World Wars, the Great Depression and economic downturns throughout our 104-year-history. We’ve made it through every hurdle placed before us. We will make it through this. But we are going to need a little help.

Coming to see “Casablanca” in a theater that was already a quarter of a century old when the movie was first released will be both enriching to you, the moviegoer, and also to the Rowland Theatre, where every ticket sold will help keep this treasure alive.

Come join us this weekend at Rick’s Café Americain in Casablanca, aka the Rowland Theatre. It’s a win-win situation.