Centre County’s best bets: Bellefonte Reads book giveaway, virtual concert and more

Mwenso and The Shakes will perform a virtual concert starting Wednesday, presented by the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State. Photo provided

With a mix of virtual and in-person events, here are some of the best bets in Centre County from Friday through Feb. 5.

One Book, One Bellefonte

From 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, members of the community who reserved books may drive up to Bellefonte Area Middle School to receive a free book, courtesy of the Bellefonte Reads Committee. Prizes will be given to every 21st car in line. Some “superheroes” will be in attendance, as the committee announced its 2021 theme for its book collection is “Find Your Brave.” The featured book for the event is “Brave Like That” by Lindsey Stoddard. Visit sites.google.com/a/basd.net/bellefonte-reads/home for more information on Bellefonte Reads. Pre-registration was required to attend the event.

‘The Anxiety Project’

Bill Doan’s exhibition, titled “The Anxiety Project,” will be on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center Gallery, as well as online. Doan, a Penn State professor of theater, has reimagined his mental health through drawing, performing and storytelling. The project allows others to also draw for their mental health. The exhibit will be available until March 21.

Boalsburg Farmers Market

From 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, the Boalsburg Farmers Market will offer patrons a variety of foods to purchase, including fresh berries, vegetables and baked goods. The market’s vendors are “producers only,” meaning their products are locally grown and or produced by the vendors themselves. Located indoors at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 218 N. Church St., Boalsburg, the market will operate at the location until April.

Mwenso and The Shakes

For a free virtual experience, the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State will debut a prerecorded funk and blues concert by Mwenso and The Shakes starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event, which will be held via Zoom, is part of the center’s virtual spring series titled “Up Close and Virtual.” After the concert, Mwenso and Amy Dupain Vashaw — the center’s audience and program development director — will participate in a live moderated discussion. The concert was recorded in December in a New York City studio. Those interested will be able to stream the concert until 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.