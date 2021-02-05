Best bets in Centre County: Palmer Museum of Art’s reopening, winter carnival and more

The Palmer Museum of Art will reopen for in-person visits next week. Photo provided

From a winter carnival to a woodworking class, here are some of the best bets in Centre County from Friday through Feb. 12.

Palmer Museum reopening

Art lovers may once again visit Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art, located on campus along Curtin Road, when it reopens for in-person visits on Wednesday. Guests must reserve free timed-entry tickets at palmermuseum.psu.edu beforehand, as the capacity is limited to 30 people. Visits are capped at one hour, and masks and social distancing are required.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, and will continue to offer its virtual programming via its website.

Tussey Teaser: Colyer ‘Sno Big Deal 10K

Those looking for an in-person workout can register for the 11th annual Colyer ‘Sno Big Deal 10K, a free race that will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Colyer Lake. Participants may register by completing the form at tusseymountainback.com/images/2021/2021TusseyTeaser0waiver.pdf and bringing it to the event, which is one of six Tussey Teasers runs that will occur from February to June. Random prizes will be awarded and participants are encouraged to bring a pair of gently used shoes to donate. Masks and social distancing are required before and after the race. Timing and water will be provided.

Deconstructed Winter Carnival

From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, “Olympians” can compete in the Centre Region Parks and Recreation’s Deconstructed Winter Carnival. Competitors will get an Olympian Game Card that will be stamped upon completion of each activity at five local parks. Participants will “ice fish” at Blue Spring Park, “search for gold” at Stan Yoder Preserve, compete in a “Playground Pentathlon” at Fasick Park, have an “Art-ic Experience” at Nittany View Park, and compete in the “Games Gauntlet” at Kaywood Park. No pre-registration is required for the free event and participants are encouraged to bring canned food items to donate at any of the five parks.

The Rivet’s Woodworking Clearance Class

For $20, learn a new skill with The Rivet’s woodworking clearance class, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1224 N. Atherton Street in State College. Participants will operate tools including a table saw, band saw and drill press. Sign up for the class at https://therivet.org/classes-and-events/ and remember to wear a mask.

‘New Opera as Art and Social Discourse’

The Center for Performing Arts at Penn State will present a live conversation at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with Joshua Frankel and Judd Greenstein, who created the multimedia opera “A Marvelous Order.” The event, titled “New Opera as Art and Social Discourse,” will be held via Zoom at https://cpa.psu.edu/marvelousorder/welcome, and will highlight the process of directing and composing the opera. Attendees may ask questions using the Zoom chat feature. A recording of the event will be available online from 7:30 p.m Feb. 12 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.