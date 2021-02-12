Centre County’s best bets: A different kind of Pink Zone game, art walk and more

Survivors smile during the Pink Zone celebration in February 2018 at the Bryce Jordan Center. A virtual pregame show will take place this year, in lieu of survivors and fans at the game. Centre Daily Times, file

From crafts to art exhibits and a virtual twist on the annual Pink Zone game, here are some of Centre County’s best bets from Friday through Feb. 19.

Penn State Women’s Basketball Pink Zone game

The annual Lady Lions game benefiting the Pink Zone will look a bit different this year without breast cancer survivors in the stands and a sea of pink throughout the Bryce Jordan Center, but fans are invited to join the #IgniteThePRIDE Pregame Show live at 9 a.m. Saturday on Twitter and Facebook. The game will be held at noon when the Lady Lions face Michigan State inside the BJC, airing on the Big Ten Network.

Millbrook Marsh Art walk

The Millbrook Marsh Nature Center boardwalk will feature an exhibit displaying pieces created by artists of all ages and abilities through the Centre Region Parks and Recreation’s “Stencil, Pencil and Paint the Marsh” project. The artwork may also be viewed online in a brochure that also includes information about each artist and their work. The boardwalk, located at 548 Puddintown Road in State College, is open daily from dawn to dusk and is not maintained during winter, so visitors are encouraged to be wary of slippery conditions. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 21. For more information, visit crpr.org/special-events.

Knitting Club

Make projects using needles and yarn during the Schlow Knitting Club, which is being held via Zoom due to the pandemic. Held the first and third Monday of each month, the club provides a space for knitters of any ability, as long as they’re 12 or older, to be a part of the creative community. Register at www.schlowlibrary.org/events/knitting-club-55 to receive an email with the Zoom link.

Make a Forged Heart Charm

For $35, registrants can sign up to make a forged heart charm from noon to 2 p.m. this Valentine’s Day at The Rivet, located at 1224 N. Atherton St. in State College. Participants will bend a 2mm round copper wire into a heart shape using different tools and techniques. Masks are required.

‘When the Bough Breaks’

Available for in-person and online viewing, “When the Bough Breaks” is featured in Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center Art Alley. Through materials and concepts, the exhibit highlights the importance of trees amid “impending climate catastrophe” as they offer “shade, shelter, sustenance and survival.” The HUB is open 24/7 and the artwork will be on display until May 9.