Centre County’s best bets: A jazz concert, art discussion and more

A concert from pianist Christian Sands is available to stream through the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State’s website. Photo provided

Here are some of the best bets in Centre County from Friday through Feb. 26, including a jazz concert and a panel discussion.

‘Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso’

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom, the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State will feature principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic Anthony McGill for its fifth “Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso” episode. McGill — the first African American principal player in the New York Philharmonic’s history — made a video protest encouraging others to take two knees after the death of George Floyd last summer, sparking the hashtag #TakeTwoKnees. Mwenso leads the jazz-funk band “The Shakes” and has partnered with CPA to create this recurring series.

Palmer Museum discussion

Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art will host “Museum Conversations: An Introduction to the Tavern Collection” at 4 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The talk will highlight the online exhibit, “Pennsylvania Scenery: Early Landscape Prints from the Tavern Collection,” which is available for viewing on the museum’s website. Registration is required to access the Zoom link.

Pianist Christian Sands

Until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, music lovers can watch a recording of a concert by pianist Christian Sands, the son of the late jazz musician Billy Taylor. Beginning his professional piano career at age 10, Sands previously played in Grammy-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride’s band. A track on his latest album, “Be Water II,” is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Instrumental Composition category. The concert, which also features a bassist, guitarist and drummer, is available to view on the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State’s website.

International Perspectives on Women in Society

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom, the State College chapter of the American Association of University Women will host a panel to discuss international perspectives on women in society. Panelists will describe women’s place in society in their respective countries. Member Charlene Harrison will moderate the discussion, for which registration is required. For more information visit aauwstatecollege.org/event/international-perspectives-on-women-in-society.