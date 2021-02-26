Best bets in Centre County: Virtual home expo, art exhibit, concerts and more

The Center for Performing Arts at Penn State will virtually present performances by the chamber orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi starting Wednesday. Photo provided

From a virtual home expo to concerts to watch from your own home, here are some of the best bets in Centre County from Friday to March 5.

HUB Gallery’s ‘Human Expectations II’

Visit the HUB-Robeson Center Gallery or its website to explore the latest exhibit, “Human Expectations II.” Five artists created pieces that “fill the imagination with narrative possibility,” according to the HUB’s description. The exhibit will be displayed in person and online through June 20. The HUB is open 24/7.

Virtual Everything Home Expo

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, homeowners can virtually interact with professionals to learn about home building and renovation during the Builders Association of Central PA’s 37th annual “Everything Home Expo.” This event will also offer homeowners the chance to learn about products and services, and attend educational seminars. Over 30 vendors will participate in the event for which registration is required. Visit www.centralpahomeexpo.com for more information.

‘We’re All in This Together: Ten Years of Concerts with a Cause’

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, music lovers can tune in to The State Theatre’s YouTube or Facebook to watch local bands perform. The event will celebrate one decade of the theater’s tradition to host benefit shows for nonprofits. The lineup features nine bands, including Pure Cane Sugar, Lemont and Miss Melanie. The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Visit thestatetheatre.org for more information.

Museum Conversation: Mark Makers

The Palmer Museum of Art will host a virtual discussion about the upcoming exhibition, “Mark Makers: The Language of Abstraction,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Assistant Director and Curator Joyce Robinson will lead the talk and will be joined by contemporary artists Jo Margolis and Mary Judge, whose work is included in the exhibition. Registration is required. For more information, visit palmermuseum.psu.edu.

Sphinx Virtuosi concert

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State will virtually present prerecorded performances by the chamber orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi for an hourlong concert. The group aims to “lift the voices of Black and brown communities through the lens of its Black and brown musicians,” according to the event’s description. The recording will be available to stream until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. Visit cpa.psu.edu to learn more.