Best bets in Centre County: Baking tutorial, countdown to spring activities and more

From a baking tutorial to a craft subscription service, here are some of Centre County’s best bets from Friday to March 12.

Calidore String Quartet

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, viewers can tune in to a prerecorded virtual concert performance by the Calidore String Quartet. The quartet will perform pieces by Felix Mendelssohn and Antonín Dvořák for the hour and a half long show. The concert will be available on the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State’s website until March 17.

Spring Family Discovery Day

Every day until April 30, children can participate in virtual activities created by the Bellefonte Community Children’s Garden to celebrate the arrival of spring. From growing marigolds to completing a scavenger hunt, the activities will be available via the garden’s Facebook page. Some of the activities require kits, which will be available for pickup twice a month at the Centre County Library circulation desk. Participants may send photos of their growing plants to bellefontechildrensgarden@gmail.com.

‘Wacky Cake’ Baking Tutorial

For $30, chocolate lovers can take a virtual baking class to learn how to make a “wacky cake,” which is dairy, egg and nut free. Chef Rebecca Elman of “The Hidden Hostess” will offer the class in collaboration with the Discovery Space as part of a science-related cooking series for kids and adults. Those aged four and older can participate. The Zoom class will take place at 1:30 p.m. March 12. To register, visit http://www.thehiddenhostess.com/online-cooking-classes.

Jessica Wilson’s Special Delivery

For $64, kid crafters can subscribe to Jessica Wilson’s Special Delivery and receive six projects that will be sent to their homes weekly. Offered by the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State, the projects include instruction cards for completing each task. Because some reading is involved, the suggested age range is eight to 12. The subscription will be available for purchase until April 23.