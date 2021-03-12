Centre County’s best bets: Inaugural Howard Winter Festival, online art club and more

The Palmer Museum of Art’s upcoming events include an online art club meetup and lecture on Amish quilting. Photo provided

From a winter festival to an online art club, here are some of the best bets in Centre County from Friday to March 19.

Howard Winter Festival

Enjoy music, food, games and vendors at the inaugural Howard Winter Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Howard Community Park. The free event will benefit both the Howard Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop 353. There will be a raffle for a bench carved by Woodraptor Bobby Gummo, who will make a special appearance. Vendors will include Snyder’s Concessions, Usborne Books by Maresa Irvin, Elizabeth Henry’s Extraordinary Homemades and more.

Centre County Historical Society lecture

At 2 p.m. Sunday via Zoom, the Centre County Historical Society will present a lecture titled “George Washington’s First Inaugural Address and Why it Still Matters.” Stephen Browne, a Penn State professor of rhetoric, will discuss the history of the first president’s 1789 address and how it has impacted Americans since. The event is free, but donations to CCHS are welcome. Registration is required and will be capped at 100 participants. The lecture will be recorded for later viewing on CCHS’s website.

Online Art Club Meetup

Join the Palmer Museum’s education team at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom to learn about current exhibits and then practice your art skills. The art-making activity will require paper or a sketchbook, a pencil, and some form of color, such as crayons, markers, colored pencils or pastels. Registration is required for the event, which is presented in partnership with the Penn State Alumni Association. Visit palmermuseum.psu.edu for more information.

Take Out Soup Sale

For $7, pick up a quart of soup Thursday at the Howard United Methodist Church, located at 144 W. Main St. Options include vegetable beef, ham and bean, chicken corn, and chicken noodle. The soup, which comes in freezable containers, will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but pre-orders are encouraged. Order by calling 814-625-2182 and pay when picking up, while wearing a mask and social distancing.

Lecture on Amish quilting

At 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom, hear from West Chester University history professor Janneken Smucker in her lecture titled “Tracking the Amish Quilt.” The “illustrated” lecture will highlight Amish quilt history and their role in the paintings and poetry by Warren and Jane Rohrer. Smucker is the author of “Amish Quilts: Crafting an American Icon” and is the digital editor of Oral History Review. Registration is required. Visit palmermuseum.psu.edu for more information.

Broadway Cast Reunion Series: ‘The Lion King’

Until midnight Sunday, musical lovers can view a prerecorded Broadway Cast Reunion Series event featuring original cast members of The Lion King who played Nala, Timon, Pumbaa, Zazu and Simba. Viewers will hear “backstage” stories from the cast members. The event, which premiered live March 10, may be viewed at the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State’s website.