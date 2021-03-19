Centre County’s best bets: A virtual cooking class, art conversation and more

The Rivet at Discovery Space will host upcoming laser cut street map classes. adrey@centredaily.com

From a virtual cooking class to a conversation about art, here are some of Centre County’s best bets from Friday to March 26.

Laser Cut Street Map Class

For $50, sign up to take a series of two classes to design and create a custom laser cut street map at The Rivet at Discovery Space, located at 1224 N. Atherton St. in State College. The first session, which will be held Saturday, will teach participants how to design their map using Open Street Maps and Adobe Illustrator. In the second session, which will be held March 27, participants will add details to the design and add framework before an instructor laser or vinyl cuts the map. Each session will run from 3-4:30 p.m. Visit therivet.org/classes-and-events for more information.

Virtual Cooking Class

At 3 p.m. Sunday, take a virtual cooking class from the Hidden Hostess and learn to make hors d’oeuvres. For $50, those who register will create a roasted beet and goats cheese crostini with balsamic “caviar” pearls and a cranberry vodka cocktail with fruit “pearls.” The instructor will also teach participants about molecular gastronomy during the session. The majority of proceeds will be donated to Discovery Space. For more information, go to www.thehiddenhostess.com/online-cooking-classes.

Ballet Hispánico

Learn about the Artistic Director Edurado Vilaro’s ballet company, Ballet Hispánico, in a prerecorded video available for viewing at any time until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The video highlights the company’s “50 Year Legacy Experience,” shows Latinx performances and influential dancers, and tells the history of the New York City based dance company. Check out cpa.psu.edu/stream/ballethispanico2021 for more information.

Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sixth episode of “Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso” will feature Dashon Burton, a bass-baritone who portrays Robert Moses in the multimedia opera “A Marvelous Order.” The world premiere of the opera is scheduled for November at Eisenhower Auditorium. The live conversation will be broadcast via Zoom and participants may ask questions using Zoom’s chat function.

Palmer Museum Conversation

Join experts at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a Zoom conversation presented by the Palmer Museum. Hosted by Christopher Reed, distinguished professor of English and visual culture at Penn State, the event will feature art historian Nancy Locke and artist Christopher Campbell. They will discuss Warren Rohrer’s artwork in relation to modernist abstraction. Participants must register for the event. Visit palmermuseum.psu.edu for more information.