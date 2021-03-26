Best bets in Centre County: A children’s gardening webinar, virtual dance class and more

The Arboretum at Penn State will present a gardening webinar for kids on Saturday. Centre Daily Times, file

From a gardening webinar for kids to a virtual dance class, here are some of the best bets in Centre County from Friday to April 2.

Gardening webinar for children

From 2-3 p.m. Saturday, parents can learn how to get their kids involved in gardening during a Zoom webinar presented by The Arboretum at Penn State. Author Cynthia Wylie, who wrote the Bloomers Island children’s book series, will lead the free event that will engage pre-K through fifth-grade students in gardening related games and experiments. Wylie will also read one of her books and teach students about the science and art of gardening. Registration is required at bit.ly/3bgjJY3 and children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian during the event.

Palmer Museum conversation

The Palmer Museum of Art will host a discussion about poet Jane Rohrer at 4:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Penn State professors of English Julia Spicher Kasdorf and Shara McCallum will highlight Rohrer’s work and life. An exhibition at the museum featuring some of Rohrer’s work — titled “Field Language: The Painting and Poetry of Warren and Jane Rohrer” — will reopen March 31 after a temporary closure. Registration for the event is required. Visit palmermuseum.psu.edu for more information.

Faux neon signs class

For $25, save your spot at The Rivet at Discovery Space — located at 1224 N. Atherton St. in State College — to learn how to make your own faux neon sign. From 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, the in-person class will allow participants to make a sign displaying one of the following phrases: Coffee, Maker, We Are, On Air and Spark Joy. Crafters are allowed to bring one guest at no additional charge to help make the sign, as long as they let the business know in advance to allow for social distancing.

Virtual dance class

Want to get moving? Tune in to cpa.psu.edu/events/ballet-hispanico-dance-class for the free Zoom dance class held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, presented by the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State. Former Ballet Hispánico principal dancer Rodney Hamilton will lead the class through multiple dance forms, including Mambo and Dunham technique. No previous dance experience is necessary to participate in the class.