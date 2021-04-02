Centre County’s best bets: Drive-through Easter event, Bunny Blitz and more

Emily Walton hands a bag of Easter eggs to the Easter Bunny as they distributed then to families that drove by the church on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

From a 5K to a webinar about North America’s largest land bird, here are some of the best bets in Centre County from Friday to April 9.

Bunny Blitz 5K Run/Walk

In the mood to get moving? Sign up for Saturday’s 14th annual Bunny Blitz 5K Trail Run and Walk. Lace up your tennis shoes and head to Harpster Ball Field on Ballfield Road in Pennsylvania Furnace. There won’t be an outside timer, so no prizes will be awarded to top finishers. Participants will begin the race at a staggered start due to social distancing, and must wear masks at the start/finish areas. Walkers, who may bring leashed dogs, can begin from 8-8:30 a.m. and runners from 9:30-10 a.m. For $25, participants can register for the event at www.bunnyblitz.com. Proceeds will benefit the YMCA of Centre County and the Northern Blair County Recreation Center.

Bellefonte Community Easter Event

The annual Bellefonte Easter egg hunt will shift this year to a drive-through event held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Governors Park. Children 12 years and under will receive a bag with candy-filled eggs, some of which will have coupons inside or tickets for a special prize. Participants are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and masks will be required. Visit www.bellefonte.com/event/community-easter-egg-hunt for more information.

Logan Fire Company barbecue

At 10 a.m. Saturday, sales will open for the Logan Fire Company No. 1’s chicken barbecue fundraiser, which will run until all meals are sold out. Customers may purchase a chicken half for $8 or a chicken dinner for $10 at the station, located at 120 E. Howard St. in Bellefonte. The company will host additional chicken barbecue fundraisers once monthly through September.

Palmer Museum conversation

At 4 p.m. Thursday, hear from Adam Thomas, curator of American art, for a Palmer Museum of Art conversation via Zoom. Thomas will discuss Lucille Corcos — a painter, illustrator and designer — whose work is currently exhibited at the museum. Register in advance online and find more information at palmermuseum.psu.edu.

Arboretum webinar

From 5-6 p.m. Thursday, The Arboretum at Penn State will host a webinar featuring Chris Parish, wildlife biologist and director of the Global Conservation for The Peregrine Fund. Parish, who co-founded the North American Non-Lead Partnership, will discuss 20 years of research conducted on the California Condor, the largest North American land bird. Register for the event online and look for more information at arboretum.psu.edu.