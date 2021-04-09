Best bets in Centre County: Virtual anime convention, treasure hunt and more

The Penn State Anime Organization will virtually host its 15th annual Setsucon anime convention this weekend. Photo provided

From an anime convention to a treasure hunt, here are some of Centre County’s best bets from Friday to April 16.

Fused glass pendant class

From 5-8 p.m. Friday, take a class to make a fused glass pendant at The Rivet at Discovery Space, located at 1224 N. Atherton St. in State College. During the class, participants will learn to use dichroic and other glass styles to create three separate designs. The pendants will be fired in the kiln after the class and can be picked up one week later. Register for $45 at https://therivet.org/classes-and-events/.

‘Setsucon’ anime convention

From Saturday to Sunday, the Penn State Anime Organization will virtually host its 15th annual Setsucon anime convention. Typically held in-person in Altoona, the free online event will include similar features as previous conventions, including panels, video gaming, musical performances, and cosplay meetups. The convention will be streamed on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/setsucon.

Virtual cooking class

At 3 p.m. Sunday, learn how to make a chocolate lava cake during a virtual science-based cooking class presented by The Hidden Hostess and Discovery Space. Participants will learn about heat transfer and fusion while making the cake and an accompanying butterscotch sauce. Register for $50 at www.thehiddenhostess.com/online-cooking-classes.

Discovery Space treasure hunt

Starting Monday, explore Centre County for Discovery Space’s “Discover Local” treasure hunt fundraiser. Decipher the business names from the clues and snap the QR codes on their storefront windows. The participant who gets the most correct will be entered to win a three-month STEM kit subscription from Discovery Space. For $20, register to participate from Monday to April 25. Be sure to follow social distancing guidelines. For more information, visit discoveryspace.org.

Earth Day Action Happy Hour

Join PennEnvironment virtually from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday to learn how to take climate action this Earth Day. Pennsylvania State Sen. Nikil Saval will highlight the best ways to communicate with legislators about the climate. The event will also cover the history of Earth Day and how to take on plastics and fracking. Register for the free event and find more information at https://pennenvironment.org/.

Kronos Quartet concert

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, watch a free prerecorded concert by the Kronos Quartet at cpa.psu.edu/events/kronos-2021. Among other songs, the group will perform “Testimony,” which musically reflects on our time in America’s history. The music will be paired with spoken-word poetry. Presented by the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State, the concert will be available for viewing until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.