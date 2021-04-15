Centre County’s best bets: Lunafest, pop-up market, historical mystery book reading and more

A Clancy& Skin Food products will be part of Saturday’s “Little Crafty” pop-up in downtown Philipsburg. adrey@centredaily.com

From a film festival to pop-up market, here are some of Centre County’s best bets from Friday to April 23.

Lunafest

A fundraising film festival featuring short films by and about women will return virtually Friday-Sunday. All proceeds from Lunafest benefit Centre Safe and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit that supports women nonfiction filmmakers. Tickets start at $13 for students and $18 for general audiences and can be purchased at centresafe.org/event/lunafest.

Penn State Undergraduate Exhibition

From noon to 5 p.m. Friday, view over 120 submissions from Penn State undergraduate students participating in this year’s virtual Undergraduate Exhibition for Research, Inquiry and Creative Activity. Students will share their posters, performances and presentations. The free event will be available for viewing at symposium.foragerone.com/undergraduate-exhibition-2021.

‘The Village Green’

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Ten Thousand Villages will host “The Village Green,” a spring gardening event at its store, located at 1314 S. Atherton St. in State College. The event will feature handmade planters and garden accessories created by global artisans. Attendees who purchase a planter will receive a free houseplant from College Gardens in State College.

Craft pop-up

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Philipsburg, buy from local artists at the “Little Crafty” pop-up. Set up across the street from Smith + Front on 5 North St., vendors will include Clancy& Skin Food, Autumn Anderson Art, Chloe Jean Art, Blackberry & Sage, Market and Fresh AF Farms.

Historical mystery book reading

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Centre County Historical Society will present author Charles Fergus to discuss his newest book, “Nighthawk’s Wing.” Set in 1836 in a fictional Pennsylvania county, the story follows a sheriff solving crimes in a Scots-Irish community. Fergus, a Centre County native, will also read from the book. For more information and to register, visit www.centrehistory.org. Participants will be capped at 100, but the event will be recorded for later viewing on the society’s YouTube channel.

Arboretum webinar

At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, learn about how The Arboretum at Penn State stays organized. Mandy DiBella, the Arboretum’s plant records and horticulture coordinator, will discuss how the garden’s plant collections are maintained and tracked. For $5, register for the webinar and find more information at arboretum.psu.edu.