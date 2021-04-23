Best bets in Centre County: New exhibit at the Palmer Museum, virtual musical performance and more

Alma Thomas’ “Hydrangeas Spring Song” is part of a new exhibit at the Palmer Museum of Art called “Mark Makers: The Language of Abstraction.” Photo provided

From a new art exhibition to a virtual musical performance, here are some of the best bets in Centre County from Friday to April 30.

New Palmer Museum exhibition

The Palmer Museum of Art has opened a new exhibition titled “Mark Makers: The Language of Abstraction.” The exhibition includes 20th-century artists’ abstract paintings, drawings and prints — some of which are borrowed from the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The exhibition will be available through June 6. Visit palmermuseum.psu.edu to reserve free timed tickets 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

‘Small Island, Big Song’

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, watch the film “Small Island, Big Song” via the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State. The film shares the voices of musicians from Madagascar to Rapa Nui/Easter Island and Taiwan to Zenadth Kes/The Torres Strait, serving as an “oceanic songline” to highlight the climate crisis. View the film until April 30 at https://cpa.psu.edu/events/smallisland2021.

Virtual classical concert

Until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, view the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s “Front Row: National” free virtual concert. The full-length HD performances were curated from the society’s archive, and will highlight clarinetist Anthony McGill. McGill is the first African American principal in the New York Philharmonic’s history. See the performance at https://cpa.psu.edu/events/cmslc-april21.

‘Honk!’ musical performance

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, virtually attend “Honk! A Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling” performed by the State High Thespian Troupe 5029. The performance will be livestreamed from the State College Area High School Center for the Performing Arts Performance Hall. Tickets range from $5 to $20 and may be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/14044. The performance will be available for on-demand viewing from May 1 to May 8.