Centre County’s best bets: Plant celebration and sale, robotics expo and more

From a plant sale to an art exhibit, here are some of the best bets in Centre County from Friday to May 14.

Centre Furnace Mansion Plant Celebration

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Centre County Historical Society will host its 26th Annual Centre Furnace Mansion Plant Celebration and Garden Sale at 1001 E. College Ave. in State College. Visitors can shop for plants and view the ongoing restoration project to the mansion. Some of the vendors include Meadowsweet Native Plant Farm, Deb’s Flower Farm and Go Native Tree Farm. Ask any gardening questions to the Penn State Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Centre County. The event will be held rain or shine, and masks and social distancing are required.

Free Mother’s Day breakfast

From 8-11 a.m. Saturday, the Howard United Methodist Church — located at 144 W. Main St. — will distribute a free Mother’s Day breakfast. Available for eat in or carry out, the meal will consist of breakfast casserole, oven browned potatoes, pancakes, and a muffin, fruit cup and beverage. RSVP by calling or texting 814-625-2812. Masks and social distancing are required.

Create a recycled flower

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Ten Thousand Villages — located at 1341 S. Atherton St. in State College — will teach participants how to make a flower from recycled materials. Inspired by artisans in Bangladesh, participants will use sari fabric to craft a flower. There are multiple in-person (outdoors) and virtual sessions. RSVP for a free session at www.eventbrite.com/e/sari-stems-make-a-recycled-flower-tickets-149937843125 and pick up materials by Friday from either Ten Thousand Villages; Scraps & Skeins, located at 3054 Enterprise Drive in State College; or the Centre County Library, located at 200 N. Allegheny Street in Bellefonte.

Robotics Expo

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, learn about robotics at The Rivet at Discovery Space, located at 1224 N. Atherton St. in State College. Hosted by the Centre County 4H Robotics Club and the American Association of University Women, the drop-in event is aimed at informing students in grades 4 through 12 — especially girls — about local robotics opportunities. Students will be able to complete activities at several stations, including a competition using robots to drive and move items. RSVP for the free event at www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0f48afad2ea7fc1-aauw.

Atrium art exhibit

Through May 29, visit the Gallery Shop, located at 824 Pike St. in Lemont, to view the May atrium exhibit. This month features wood artists Steve Strouse and Mary Beth Wiseman, whose work includes wood boxes and carvings. The shop is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and is closed Sundays and Mondays.