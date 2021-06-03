‘More than ready to rock.’ Live music making long-awaited return to Centre County

Mid-State Select (from left: Sean Heffernan, Anna Pearl Belinda, Sam Christensen, Sam Milz) performs at Robin Hood Brewing Company in State College. The band also has regular performances scheduled at Happy Valley Brewing Company in State College. Photo provided

After more than a year of dormancy and some anxiety regarding when, how, and if live music would reemerge after it was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is officially on a comeback in Centre County.

Musicians and music venues are busily preparing for shows, after many local musicians used the quarantine time to write and learn new music, and many venue owners bided their time for the opportunity and the cash flow to feed the hearts and ears of Centre County music lovers.

Pine Grove Hall, a new music venue in Pine Grove Mills celebrating its one-year anniversary June 11-13, is one of a handful of Centre County’s venues now hosting regularly scheduled live music. A quick look at Pine Grove Hall’s summer schedule reveals multiple performances each week ranging from jazz nights to exciting up and coming bands like Mid-State Select.

“Our tag line at Pine Grove Hall is ‘Eat, Drink, Listen,’” said Pine Grove Hall co-owner Liz Grove, “so it has been of equal value with our food and beverage program from the beginning of our business concept.”

Grove indicated that along with being a central component of Pine Grove Hall’s business plan, live music is especially important after living through a pandemic.

“Coming off the pandemic, the social and cultural value of live music is more apparent than ever,” she said. “We are eager to provide the space to let the creativity roll.”

The Hublersburg Inn, a long-time supporter and host of live music in Centre County, has also recently announced a full schedule of music from now into the fall months, often happening on the back patio but historically with an option to move the music inside if there is inclement weather.

“We have tables (and) Adirondack chairs for people to eat and drink at while listening,” said owner Andi Heidt Biddle. “We are (also) hoping people will turn out for other live music events as they are scheduled and be generous to our musicians as the pandemic affected them immensely.”

Lock Haven’s Broken Axe Brew House is still in preparations for its previously vigorous music schedule, having been a mainstay for Centre County musicians despite being located a county away.

“We have always seen live music as an intricate piece of the vibe and soul of the Broken Axe,” said co-owner Nick Hawrylchak. “We definitely need to get that back and are going to start shortly scheduling solo and duo acts for Saturdays and work from there.”

It is all music to the ears of local performers, who have been patiently waiting and remaining hopeful for the return of live music. After over a year of Facebook Live concerts, driveway performances, virtual collaborations, and the loss of income, there is a notable surge of energy.

“We are just starting to book some dates now,” said Kristi Jean Branstetter. “Both my acoustic group and the full band, the Ne’er Do Wells, have played at the University Wine Company.”

While exciting, performing again came with some reservations, which being vaccinated has helped alleviate.

“We’re all vaccined up and we’ve had a blast getting back with everyone,” Branstetter said. “Everyone — from the audiences to the staff and the band — are more than ready to rock.”

Hard working and seminal Centre County musician Kate Twoey indicated a similar progression of scheduling music and praise for audiences that have been eager to hear Twoey’s mellifluous singing and guitar playing.

“We just kicked off our summer schedule last week outside at 814 Cidery,” Twoey said. “The crowd was fantastic and there was a definite spirit of hope and optimism. Everyone just seemed to be more at ease.”

Ultimately, for performers like Twoey and Branstetter, the music is beneficial for everyone involved.

“Music is a fascinating escape for many people,” Twoey said, “not only for the audience but for the performers as well. My hope is everyone can take a mental break from the last year, embrace the healing, and get lost in the music.”

Looking for live music this weekend? Here’s what’s happening

6 p.m. Friday: Anchor & Arrow at University Wine Company, State College

6 p.m. Friday: Free Range at 814 Cider Works, State College

7:30 p.m. Friday: Tussey Mountain Moonshiners, Concert on the Village Green at the Lemont Village Green

8 p.m. Friday: Matt Wagner at The Bar, Boalsburg

10 p.m. Friday: Miss Melanie at Cafe 210 West, State College

6 p.m. Saturday: Ted & Molly at 814 Cider Works, State College

8 p.m. Saturday: Random Escape at Pine Grove Hall, Pine Grove Mills

8 p.m. Saturday: Obvious Pocket at The Bar, Boalsburg

2 p.m. Sunday: Hops & Vines at University Wine Company, State College

7 p.m. Sunday: The Rockin’ Rockers, Summer Sounds, Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte