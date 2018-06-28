Local charges for endangering the welfare of a child; felony drug counts

CLEARFIELD – A Philipsburg man who was allegedly sleeping while his naked child left the home, is facing felony charges.
According to state police, a neighbor saw the 3-year-old boy naked in a parking lot around 6 p.m. on June 20. About 7:41 p.m. police received a report of a missing boy from the boy’s grandmother who said he was left in the care of his father, Gage Joseph McGuire, 26.
The boy’s mother had spoken to McGuire, who had told her the child was missing. The mother then asked her mother to check on the boy.
When police spoke with McGuire, he reportedly appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He told them that he and the child were taking a nap. When he woke up, the boy was gone, police said. Eventually the boy was found in the care of a family friend.
The family friend told police McGuire’s mother asked her to check on the child because she was concerned about how McGuire was acting. When this witness went to the home, the child was outside and naked.
Inside the residence she allegedly saw McGuire sleeping and was unable to wake him up. She picked up some clothes for the boy and took him to her home.
McGuire is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct, a summary.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County, sending his case on to the court of common pleas for further disposition. He is in the county jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Babe James Miller
Babe James Miller, 30, formerly of Osceola Mills, was charged with two felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession of a controlled substance, a felony count of criminal use of communication facility and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly sold a confidential informant five bags of counterfeit heroin in January of 2017.
Miller waived his right to a hearing. He is currently in state prison on a separate burglary case.
