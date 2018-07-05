Led Zeppelin, culinary chemistry to entertain for the week ahead

From Led Zepplin to culinary chemistry, here are upcoming events to that will "rock" for the whole family.
Get the Led Out
Forget the wigs and English accents, Get the Led Out is a Philadelphia-based band dedicated to recreating Led Zepplin's intense energy and music with a new twist. The band will rock out on Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m. at the State Theatre in State College. Admission for the orchestra and balcony is priced at $28 with a $3.50 ticketing fee. Visit thestatetheatre.org for more information.
Culinary Chemistry Summer Camp
Finally a time to play with your food! Children ages six to 10 are welcome to experiment with food from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Discovery Space's culinary chemistry summer camp from July 9 to 10. Admission costs $95 for Discovery Space members and $120 for non-members. Visit mydiscoveryspace.org for more information.
Hops & Vines & Friends
Jam out to local artists and bands with friends and family—all for a cause. The third annual Hops & Vines & Friends benefit show will raise money for the Centre County Women's Resource Center. Angie Farrell, Eric Ian Farmer and Kate Twoey are some of the many artists who will perform at the show, located at Big Spring Spirits in Bellefonte. The show will take place on July 7 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Visit the event's Facebook page titled "3rd Annual Hops & Vines & Friends" for more information.
First Friday
Explore downtown State College with after-hours access to galleries and shops, free food, live music, restaurant specials and more on the first Friday of the month, July 6. Activities include an art reception at Websters, balloon twisting at Sweet Tooth Bakery, patterned plates workshop at the Makery, a performance by Urban Fusion on the MLK Plaza Stage and more. Free parking will be provided in the Pugh, Fraser and Beaver garages with validations from participating merchants. Visit FirstFridayStateCollege.com for more information.
Centered Outdoors Urban Walk
From murals to bronze pig statues, downtown State College is filled with various kinds of art. Take a stroll through the town to learn more about the history to the permanent displays before the hustle and bustle of Arts Fest. The walking tour will take place on July 11 from 5 to 6 p.m. Visit centreoutdoors.org for more information.
