How area veterans can get help to avoid homelessness

The Veterans Multi-Service Center’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides comprehensive supportive services to very low-income veterans and their families who are at risk of or are experiencing homelessness. Since our inception about 3 ½ years ago, our committed staff that includes veterans themselves, has been helping veterans in central Pennsylvania. Over the course of our nonprofit program’s existence, we have enrolled over 400 veterans and their family members.
We cover 13 counties in central Pennsylvania, including Centre, stretching from the Maryland to New York border. In each of the counties that we serve, we aim to unite community members who have the heart and desire to support veteran families in crisis, who are experiencing unique challenges that require support from the community to help veterans reclaim their independence, stability, and resiliency.
Upon enrollment, veterans work with our staff to identify any barriers to permanent housing and then work on identifying goals and community supports in order to help meet their needs and to assist them in becoming stably housed. We provide services such as:
- Housing-based case management to identify housing options, develop a plan and negotiate with landlords
- Outreach and resource assistance to help access VA and public benefits
- Budgeting and financial skills assistance
- Legal and credit repair referrals
- SSI/SSDI claims support
- Access to employment services
- Temporary financial assistance related to permanent housing stability, such as rent, utility fees, security deposit, car repairs, and moving fees, in qualifying cases
We are dedicated to the cause of ending veteran homelessness. We support Gov. Tom Wolf’s proclamation to reduce veteran homelessness across the state and the national goal of ending chronic veteran homelessness. We rely on community services, strategic partnerships, committed veteran’s participation, and landlords who are understanding, in order to foster this program’s ability to help end veteran homelessness across central Pennsylvania.
If you are a veteran who needs help, or know someone who does, please contact our toll-free number at 844-226-0368 or email centralPAinfo@vmcenter.org. For more information, please visit www.vmcenter.org/index.php/services/ssvf-central-pa.
